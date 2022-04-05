Who is Shannon de Lima, the alleged new conquest of Alejandro Speitzer

Shannon from Lima is a renowned 33-year-old Venezuelan model who entered the world of modeling in 2005 when she participated in Sambil Model and Miss Earth and these contests helped her to become known. For a short time she studied social communication and then interior design but did not finish any because her passion was modeling; so she moved to Miami, United States to make way for her career as an international model.

At just 19 years old, she had a son with actor Manuel “Coko” Sosa, who was accused of corruption and drug trafficking. The romance lasted a few months but brought her firstborn Daniel Alejandro Sosa into Shannon's life. In 2014, she married the renowned singer Marc Anthony, although the relationship did not last long since in 2016 they divorced. Although the marriage ended, Marc and Shannon's children have proved to have an excellent relationship, as Daniel has posted memories with Emme and Max on his social networks referring to them affectionately.

In addition to being a model, Shannon is also an influencer and entrepreneur. On her Instagram account, she has earned 2.4 million followers and there she advertises the products of her own makeup line. Although she does not publish her entire life on networks, she is involved in social charitable organizations such as Red Nose, Share a Life and is constantly helping the people of her country.

By September 2017 Shannon de Lima confirmed her relationship with renowned boxer “Canelo” Alvarez, but obviously the relationship didn't last long because in 2019 rumors broke out that the model was dating a famous Real Madrid player, James Rodriguez.

Currently, speculations have been sparked about the possible romance between the protagonist of the Mexican series Oscuro Deseo, Alejandro Speitzer and her after a video was published of the two sharing moments together. Several fans claim to have run into the actor and model enjoying the Pal Norte concert in Monterrey, Nuevo León last weekend.

The rumors of this affair had emerged a few months ago when they were seen together very affectionate playing and hugging. Nothing was confirmed until several videos from this weekend's festival went viral through the TikTok platform, where several fans can be seen asking for photos of the actor while Shannon was dancing to Tecate Pal Norte's songs. Shortly after being recognized, they were surrounded by many people, so they decided to flee the place.

Although Alejandro did not share any video of his experience at the event and the Venezuelan did, neither of them has confirmed anything about their possible love relationship. Shannon continues to publish stories on her Instagram account normally, however, yesterday she posted a photo where she can be seen wearing a casual outfit with sunglasses and the famous actor soon told her a heart.

In response to Alejandro Speitzer's comment on the publication, several followers can be seen commenting on things like “ole”, “likes little ones” or small faces. Most likely, soon some of them will give some statement about what is being speculated as it is very evident that it has some kind of relationship.

