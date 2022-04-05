Video: Marcela Reyes sent a message to her followers who want to be mothers

For fans of DJ Marcela Reyes, it is no secret that she repeatedly goes out of her way to give the greatest attention to her son Valentino, the result of the artist's relationship with DJ Exotic. A few months ago, it was observed how he endeavored to give the little one one of the best birthday celebrations, as more than one dreamed of in his childhood.

On this occasion, the artist sent a message through her social networks with which, rather than criticizing them, she wanted to send advice to those who among her wishes is to become mothers for the first time, and perhaps, those who are thinking of having a second child.

“Children are the most beautiful thing, I don't have such a love... I don't even know how to describe the love I have for my son. Girls, have your economic stability so that when those blessings come you don't have to depend on anyone,” said Marcela Reyes, before spreading her message with the most rewarding words of what it has meant for her to have her son by her side.

Later, the DJ also addressed a topic that thousands of women have experienced repeatedly who become pregnant and some time after birth, fathers abandon mothers to their fate.

“... unfortunately sometimes, parents, for the most part, tend to be parents who abandon, irresponsible, so if we have those children we can be independent women and we can support them and not be behind a dad begging for help, help us with the child, so that he can go to school, so that he really helps!” , concluded Marcela Reyes through her 'InstaStories'.

Here is the full content of Marcela Reyes :

The reactions soon appeared as the entertainment portal 'Tracing Famosos' was responsible for replicating the content that the DJ shared through her social networks. Netizens expressed their support for the artist with comments such as: agreeing with her pronouncement because some have children depending on the father's economy and others blamed her for the fact that while recording Instagram stories, her son in the background screamed for mom's attention.

Other comments suggested: “You have to have economic stability one as a woman, and not be attentive that it will be someone else's responsibility, especially in Colombia that there are more absent fathers than present”, “And all those who criticize are women, in short, hypocrisy”, “I hope those who criticize have half of what Marcela has for give it to your child”, “It's sad to see some how they have to be begging even for a diaper”, among others.

Through a round of 'questions and answers', the DJ answered some concerns of his followers in which one was leaked about the relationship he has with the reggaeton player and current partner Marcela Reyes.

“How do you get along with B King?” , was the question asked by some netizens, to which he replied:

“I haven't had the opportunity to meet him, but just because I treated Valentino with love, I like him very much,” wrote Exotic DJ in his 'InstaStories'. The response quickly went viral and was replicated by the different gossip portals, among which is' Rechismes' where it obtained nearly 20,000 likes from Internet users.

It should be remembered that on several occasions the DJ has been accused of abandoning his son, however, on social networks there are several Internet users who defend him because they claim that he does share with the child and that he does not usually publish it through his social networks as if his mother does.

