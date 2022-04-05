The best memes that the fall of Alfredo Adame left in his new fight

Alfredo Adame was a trending topic on Twitter as he participated in a fight but again the result did not favor him. This occurred at the press conference where Carlos Trejo's lawyer, with whom the actor has had clashes since the past, interrupted him and this caused Adame to respond with violence.

Van varias veces que el actor cae de espaldas en sus peleas, lo que provocó que lo compararan con una tortuga que no se puede parar. (Twitter: @LordVonGabo)

The taunts came because the actor tried to apply his famous “bicycle kick” technique, which caused netizens to rain memes on social networks such as Twitter in addition to showing its position on what happened.

El video se viralizó en redes sociales y dura un minuto con 19 segundos. (Twitter: @morrisonchristo)

When he wanted to use the famous technique to kick him, he fell, which caused many people to compare him to a turtle turned in its shell and this caused various mockery. In addition to asking how many more times they would have to see Adame fall to claim that he has no knowledge of karate.

Adame aseguró en la conferencia de prensa que Carlos Trejo pidió 3 millones de pesos para que se llevara acabo la famosa pelea. (Twitter: @lch_bin_Chema)

Users claimed that Adame falls in all his fights while doing the bicycle kick, which shows that it is not a good technique.

El abogado Montalvo gritó al actor: “El tracalero fuiste tú, el que no se presentó en la rueda de prensa fuiste tú”. (Twitter: @John_LYL)

The reason for the fight was that he assured the media that the famous fight against Trejo did not take place due to his demands.

En el video se muestra que intentan separar a Adame del abogado para evitar que se golpeen. (Twitter: @XiomaraRubio)

Carlos Trejo's lawyer complained to the actor because he did not attend the fight they had agreed, which caused the actor to get upset and stop from his chair to go straight to hit him. And the fact is that the fight that many expected never came and both involved blamed each other; Carlos mentioned that the actor did not remove the legal restrictions he had against him.

Después de que Trejo le aventara una botella que le lastimó el ojo, Adame claró que la pelea podía ser pospuesta. (Twitter: @UltraRadioPue)

Although they tried to stop him, Adame went straight to the lawyer and started throwing punches, however he tripped over a chair and fell on his back while doing movements with the legs. The video ends at 1 minute and 19 seconds with Adame stopping and security personnel taking Montalvo out of the scene.

Los internautas hicieron diversos memes sobre la caída de Adame. (Twitter: @Pepe_Ramoz).

“No matter the situation, the shape, the number of people, what the fight is like, Alfredo Adame always ends up lying on the floor kicking his bicycle. That's all we needed today to laugh, thank you,” commented one Twitter user.

Chumel Torres fue uno de los que se pronunciaron al respecto. (Twitter: @pinkfreud73)

“I already understood Adame's way of fighting just as there are styles of Kung Fu (such as the style of the crane, the tiger etc). Alfredo Adame uses the worm style, he crawls around and the enemies knock him out and then finish off with his famous bicycle,” said another user.

Por otro lado, diversos usuarios afirmaron que Adame hizo esto solo para estar en el ojo público de nuevo. (Twitter: @saenz_geo)

It is important to remember that Adame had stated in previous interviews that he had knowledge of karate and even be a black belt. “In the Mix Marcials Arts there is a kick called a bicycle, when a contender falls you start kicking a bicycle,” said the former driver.

Adame fue trending topic principal en Twitter debido a su caída. (Foto: @ElSrDeLasArmas)

Before this stir on social networks, he was involved in a street fight that likewise went viral on social networks, since he was left on the floor, which raised comments and doubts about his alleged knowledge of martial arts.

Algunos de los usuarios afirmaron que fueron los fantasmas de Carlos Trejo quienes hicieron que se cayera. (Twitter: @netogomez92)

Several users of the social network Twitter claimed that seeing the actor in trending topic made their day as they found it funny to see how he fell again with his famous bicycle kick.

Chumel Torres was one of those who spoke about it: “See it on the gentle side: this time it wasn't a girl biting her ass. He was beaten by 4 chairs,” he posted in a tweet.

KEEP READING: