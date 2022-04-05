Infobae horoscope: know which are the 5 most toxic signs of the zodiac

According to astrology, the zodiac sign under which we are born imprints certain characteristics in our personality that make us unique and differentiate us from the rest. These can be positive such as determination, empathy and instinct of protection, but also negative as being more manipulative, liars or toxic than other signs.

A toxic person is someone who can directly or indirectly affect those around them. Her personality tends to be narcissistic and unempathetic as well as controlling and spiteful. When they don't like you they tend to be poisonous and if you hurt them they tend not to know how to forgive and instead of letting go they seek revenge.

If you want to know what are the 5 most toxic signs of the horoscope, continue reading the following note and find out if your sign is on the list .

1. SCORPIO (OCTOBER 22 TO NOVEMBER 21)

Those born under the sign of Scorpio can be toxic because despite being sweet people, they are also intense and quite suspicious. If you hurt them you can be sure they won't forget it, so they tend to be spiteful at times, which is why they can try to get revenge when they get the chance.

In addition, Scorpians are not to keep things to themselves, so if they can they will tell you everything they feel to your face and directly without measuring whether it can hurt whoever listens to it.

2. LEO (FROM JULY 23 TO AUGUST 22)

Leo is a sign that can be quite charming if he likes you or when he tries to gain your trust. However, if you step into the queue of their enemies it can become your worst nightmare, as lions are quite clever to find your weak spots if they put their mind to it.

Likewise, they are not one to stop revenge, they are patient and wait for the moment least thought out for their enemy. In addition, those born under the sign of Leo tend to be controlling so they feel more at ease when they can manage the situation.

3.ARIES (FROM MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19)

Aries are usually quite competitive people who don't like to lose at all. Being ruled by Mars, the planet of war, they tend to be impulsive and even a little aggressive when they set out to achieve something.

They are one of those who do not reveal their plans, this makes it difficult to know what they think or that they open up and show their feelings towards other people. In addition, they tend to be attracted to danger and adrenaline.

4. CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 TO JANUARY 19)

Capricorn is a sign you don't want to hurt, as you will awaken his stubborn and spiteful side. They are not afraid of danger when they have to do with taking revenge on someone and plan everything without others knowing about it.

Those born under this sign tend to have strong eyes, which can frighten people if they get upset.

5. VIRGO (AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Those of the sign of Virgo are usually direct and when they set a goal they work hard until they fulfill it. On their negative side, they tend to be quite square and foolish, so they don't change their minds easily when something gets into their heads.

When they're on their way to something, they don't care who gets hurt if they get in their way. In addition, they are one of those who believe that everyone is responsible for their emotions and that they are not there to solve anyone's life, so they can seem a little cold and callous at times.

