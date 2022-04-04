Michoacán: five members of the CJNG were killed after confrontation with GN and Sedena in Chavinda and Jacona

AGUILILLA, MICHOACÁN, 04JULIO2021.- Ubicado a 270 kilómetros al suroeste de Morelia, el municipio de Agulilla fue tomado por elementos del Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) el pasado 5 de abril, las cosas están lejos de tranquilizarse en Tierra Caliente. Pese a que el gobierno de Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordenó que fuerzas de la Guardia Nacional y del Ejército se desplegaran, la lucha armada entre el Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) y Cárteles Unidos continúa. FOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM

On Monday, April 4, there were two armed clashes in western Michoacán, involving elements of the federal and state security forces, who clashed with members of the Jalisco Nueva Generation Cartel (CJNG). The result of the shootings was five alleged criminals killed and four more arrested.

The Ministry of Public Security of Michoacán (SSP) reported on what happened in a statement, as it announced that elements of the Mexican Army, the National Guard, and the state security corporation were attacked by suspected criminals in the municipalities of Chavinda and Jacona, which were carried out in different events.

The first incident occurred on the Chavinda-Villamar highway, where members of the seventeenth infantry battalion, corresponding to the 21st Military Zone of Morelia, were subjected to an armed attack while patrolling the streets of the town of La Chavinda.

According to information provided by the federal authorities, the CJNG hit men opened fire on the military for no apparent reason, so the military elements responded in the same way by detonating their weapons against the subjects who were moving inside vehicles labeled with the initials of CJNG.

*Information in development...