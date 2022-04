Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban celebrated this Sunday “an exceptional victory” following the good results achieved in the general elections, which open the way for him to a fourth consecutive term as head of state.

“Dear friends, we have won an exceptional victory, a victory so great that it can probably be seen from the moon, and certainly from Brussels,” the sovereignist leader said in a short speech following the release of partial official results.

