Omar Chaparro used a phrase by Alfredo Adame to respond to the controversy between the two

Recently Omar Chaparro mentioned the fighting technique that Alfredo Adame used in a street altercation, so the former Hoy driver interpreted it as a mockery and rants against him.

Given this, Omar Chaparro used a phrase by Alfredo Adame to respond to the controversy; in the Venga la Alegría video, the actor mentioned that it could also become unbearable if he was attacked.

“There is a very nice phrase, which in fact I agree with him (Adame), I heard it in one of his books, I really liked it a lot and he says: 'I am very cool until I ching*n',” the comedian explained with laughter.

The presenter also explained that he no longer wanted to continue within the controversy in which he got involved and chose to admit that he had respect for Adame, although he did not leave aside the mention of “bicycle kicks” and reiterated that he could never learn them:

“I couldn't say if it was envy because... maybe it is envy because I never learned to do bicycle kicks, but I respect it,” he shared in the clip of Come the Joy Weekends.

In the comments on the official Instagram account of Venga la Alegría, many people were able to express their opinion regarding this conflict in messages such as “Ya chole with Alfredo Adame”, “We should not mock. He must have a problem of age or mind.” and “Omar Chaparro if he knows how to box he will finish him at the squirrel”.

The controversy between Adame and Omar Chaparro arose on the podcast La Cotorrisa, during the episode, the actor of No Manches Frida (2016) spoke once he hit a reporter who “unhinged” him, in his anecdote he referred to bicycle kicks and also recalled the controversy of Eduardo Yanez.

“I don't know if I did wrong or right, but I did throw it to the ground and wallow it. I kicked him, worse than Yanez. Much worse because Yañez only slapped him, I broke him, kicked him, hit him in the stomach,” he commented on the La Cotorrisa broadcast.

Omar Chaparro added that on that occasion he did not overdo it since he was in good physical condition and within his plans he was not hurting the reporter.

“Unlike Alfredo Adame, I did train all my life,” said the comedian for the Slobotzky and Ricardo Perez program.

Almost after he finished telling his anecdote, Omar Chaparro compared himself to Adame and explained that he did know how to fight. Recently, some recordings were made viral where the actor had a street altercation with a family, so memes, funny editions were unleashed and even Carlos Trejo talked about the subject.

When Adame heard about his statements, he enraged and defended his technique learned in the Mix Martial Arts (Mixed Martial Arts), which consists of simulating the pedaling of a bicycle to hurt the opponent when he has already managed to knock you down.

He also assured that his now rival was frustrated, self-conscious and that he was jealous of him:

“The coach piter* of the stars who said they didn't exist (the kicks), just like Omar Chaparro's squirt who said it wasn't black tape and that roll. All those envious people, remember that success poisons and frustration, bitterness, complexes and envy, because they are very light sleepers,” Adame erupted.

