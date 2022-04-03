The mysterious “curse” of the winner of “Best New Artist” at the Grammys

The 2022 edition of the Grammys is about to arrive next Sunday, April 3rd and with it the euphoria of music lovers to know if their favorite artists, albums or songs will win the most important gramophone in the world. Although all the nominees wish to win, there is a category that is not very welcome since there is a theory that everyone who wins that award will be destined to a resounding musical failure afterwards.

Although it seems that superstitions are something only for actors, such as not saying the name of a theater within the theater, not wishing luck or that you cannot whistle inside a scene, in the world of music there are also such beliefs and even more so when it comes to the awards of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of Arts and Sciences of United States.

For this reason, the category for Best New Artist has been named by music critics, music fans and even by the artists themselves as the “cursed list of the Grammys” in which all the nominees never want to win for fear that this prophecy will be fulfilled and the rest of their artistic careers will be seen stagnant no matter what quality or “how incredible” they are.

The Grammy Award for Best New Artist has been awarded since 1959. The year represents the year in which the Grammy Awards were awarded for works published in the previous year. Supposedly, winning the award for best new artist is considered by many to be a curse, as many artists who have won this award have not been able to repeat the success they achieved in the year of their debut.

Over the years there have been several cases where artists, after achieving impeccable sales streaks, number one hits in popularity charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 or even managed to revolutionize the entertainment industry even in terms of fashion, youth behavior or music genres, everything seems to fade away. quickly or gradually, but in the end the result is the same: oblivion.

Although in recent years this prophecy seems to have lost strength with its recent winners, there are many more cases of people who did get the golden gramophone and after that never managed to overcome everything they had already done or even repeat something of the formula that placed them in the consideration of the musical academy, so here are some of the most popular cases that have blown up social networks in recent years since in each new installment it is expected that the favorites of the public will not win the victory so that they can continue to have successes from their stars.

It was a German-French contemporary pop and R&B duo composed of Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan under the production of Frank Farian. Their 1988 debut, Girl You Know It's True, sold more than 7 million copies worldwide and allowed them to win the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990. However, his career ended that year when it was discovered that Morvan and Pilatus had not recorded any of their songs, merely playing back and lending their image on stage. They are the first group in the history of the Grammys to have the award withdrawn.

The rumors of Milli Vanilli's actual authorship were compounded by the fact that Fab and Rob were pressuring Frank Farian to record a new album with their own vocals, very different from the ones on the debut album. Farian rejected it outright because it would have meant the loss of creative control and did not see them capable of composing. With the relationship between the two parties completely broken, the creator of the project decided to reveal the truth at a press appearance in New York.

She is an American actress and country music singer. She won the Grammy Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at age 14, becoming the youngest music artist to ever win a Grammy. From 1998 to 2011, she was nominated for the awards of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States 5 more times and won none.

The 5-time Grammy Award-winning American rapper, singer, actress and record producer is the next case of the curse, even though she is considered a legend in the genre and the true female pioneer for artists like Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea or Cardi B to currently have the dominance and success within the scene. In 1999 he won this award, after which he did not release any other studio album -having only one-, although he did make an MTV Unplugged and songs that never exceeded expectations.

On May 6, 2013, she was sentenced to three months in prison, plus another three months of house arrest, and one year of probation for tax evasion, during which time the custody of the couple's five children fell to Rohan Marley, at his request.

The British singer and songwriter is known for performing various musical genres, including jazz/rhythm and blues, soul, ska. During his second studio album, Back to Black, which was released in 2006, Winehouse earned six Grammy Award nominations, of which he won five: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist, among others.

This led her to equalize the record for awards won in one night by an artist — previously achieved by Lauryn Hill (already mentioned), Norah Jones, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé — as well as being the first British artist to win five Grammys in one night. The popularity achieved caught the attention of the media, which began to become interested and meddled in his hectic personal life.

Amy's life is one of the most popular and well-known in the world because despite the fact that success never stopped haunting her, it would be with her that said “curse” took on a new meaning: She was found dead in her apartment on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, after suffering from alcohol poisoning. This was revealed some time after his death, which was initially associated with his multiple addictions.

Although many have not, some of those who have won the award and have repeated its success are: The Beatles, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Evanescence, Tracy Chapman, Adele, Maroon 5, Sam Smith, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

