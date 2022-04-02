They beat Eugenio Derbez for saying that Matamoros “is a village” without light or paved streets

After the film CODA: Signs of the Heart won best film during the 2022 Oscar Awards, Eugenio Derbez - who participated in the film - was not only happy that he could take the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, but announced that his next film project is already underway.

It was during a recent interview for Ventaneando that the actor of No Returns are accepted told that he is in Mexico working on a new film, which is inspired by Paloma Noyola Bueno, a young woman who became famous for her incredible talent in mathematics.

“It is a film based on a real event, which I hope will change education in Mexico, it is the story of a girl who grew up in a small town in Matamoros and who became number one in the country and who even dedicated a cover to her in an American magazine The next Steve Jobs,” he said.

Derbez recientemente estuvo en la entrega de los premios Oscar (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

After this, Derbez said the controversial comment where he would later be attacked on social networks, since he pointed out that within the narrative, the young woman resided in a place with many shortcomings.

“It's a very interesting story of how this girl was able to get ahead in a town where she didn't have any resources, where there aren't even paved streets, where they don't have light even at school and forget about a computer or internet,” she said for Pati Chapoy's program.

In the face of these statements, netizens did not hold back and several of them pointed out to Derbez that his perception of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, was wrong. Among them was businessman Roberto Lee, founder of a renowned brand of alcoholic beverages, who sent a strong message to the artist and although he thanked that the new production is being made in the region, he stressed the importance that “it is not a small town without paved streets and without light”.

“@ederbez I am glad that you are making a film about a matamorense of which we are all proud, without a doubt any opportunity that we Matamoros speak well of our city, we treasure it, but we also feel uncomfortable when bad things are spoken about Matamoros”, Lee began writing from his Facebook.

Eugenio Derbez está en un nuevo proyecto (Foto: Instagram/@alexrosaldo)

Finally, the businessman stressed that he understood that Eugenio Derbez's intention at the time of commenting on what he said in the interview was not to discredit the site in question, so he invited the comedian to get to know the area of Tamaulipas in depth.

“Eugenio, I understand that your comments about Matamoros were not ill-intentioned, that's why I invite you to visit our city, you're going to fall in love with its beach, its food and its people. Shooting a film about a Matamoros woman is something that we will always recognize you, but helping us improve the image of Matamoros will be your legacy in our city”, he concluded.

el empresario envió un mensaje a Derbez (Foto: Facebook Roberto Lee)

It should be noted that not all comments were against Derbez, as several social media users living in Matamoros agreed that there were areas that did need maintenance.

“Mr. Roberto Lee, I don't know what areas you know in Matamoros, but I regret to inform you that there are many unpaved streets with no or poor public lighting, although we are “proudly Matamoros”, it is not a question of idealizing our old city,” said one user.

While another added in response to Roberto Lee's publication: “Sir, Eugenio Derbez took as a reference the place where Paloma lives and referred to the poverty of the city to highlight the great achievement that the girl achieved, let us not be offended by the truth, M i Matamoros wanted if she has unpaved streets, if she has colonies in the periphery where services are lacking, let's not be offended, that exists in any city.”

