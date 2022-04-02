They arrested the sister of the “Konan”, a former policeman who protected the Tepito Union

Agents of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) arrested and seized drugs from two women in the Venustiano Carranza mayor's office; among those insured is the sister of José Ricardo Sánchez Vascoit, the Konan, a former agent of the Investigative Police who was accused of protect the Tepito Union.

According to reports, elements of the Special Reaction and Intervention Group led the search in Mineros Street in the Morelos neighborhood, an area adjacent to the so-called Barrio Bravo and bastion of the criminal group originating in the capital of the country.

That's where 49-year-old Veronica “N” fell for alleged drug trafficking activities. He was at home with Sahira Saraí “N”, 26 years old. The first of them is a relative of the former ministerial agent who was tried, removed from office and eventually shot dead with his partner in the same area near Tepito at the end of last year.

According to the FGJCDMX report, investigations began in March recently into the crime against health in the form of selling narcotics. Hence, a search warrant was requested through the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Central Strategic Investigation Prosecutor's Office, in its area of strategic investigations.

Se decomisaron narcóticos y elementos balísticos (Foto: FGJCDMX)

The initial count of what was seized was 30 plastic bags containing marijuana; approximately 23 paper wrappers containing cocaine; at least nine cartridges for firearms and a percussion shell.

After their arrest, they are transferred together with the evidence, to the premises of the capital prosecutor's office, to continue the corresponding investigations and determine their legal status. The home was secured and under the protection of the FGJCDMX.

The Konan was killed on December 21, 2021 on Tinsmith Street. Hitmen riddled him as he moved around the area with his wife Valeria. He had been released to continue his process.

Las pesquisas contra la hermana del Konan comenzaron en marzo pasado (Foto: FGJCDMX)

When Konan fell to justice, it admitted that it provided protection to the criminal subgroup of El Hormiga, and also acknowledged that its actions were supported by Raul Peralta, former chief general of the Investigative Police during the administration of Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012-2018) .

Sánchez Vascoit was betrayed by a narco-nudist from Tepito whom they know as the Michel. According to the investigations, the agent has his house in front of the home of Tun Tun, an extortionist who was also given protection in the area, as well as hit men from the remnant of the Tepito Union.

Currently, authorities in Mexico City presume the dismantling of groups such as the Tepito Union, but have implemented strategies in response to warnings that could derive from criminal subdivisions to continue illegal activities such as drug trafficking.

The atomization of criminal groups is not something new in the country, since it is a process that is triggered by attacking those who lead cartels or cells. Those who want to stay in business are derived from this by taking advantage of geographical conditions that allow them to consolidate a regional bastion, for example, by establishing transit routes or taking advantage of income from the economy that develops in those areas.

Todo lo asegurado fue puesto a disposición del MP (Foto: FGJCDMX)

For decades, Tepito has been characterized as a place where the sale of stolen goods, smuggled, as well as drug trafficking operates. It is often considered a lawless neighborhood, because the authorities stay out of the day-to-day problems that this area faces.

Police officers rarely enter Barrio Bravo, which most of the time lives as an autonomous community, where the strongest survives. Along with this lack of intervention is how criminal gangs have grown, which, with extortion of traders, such as the drug trade, gained power to expand into neighboring mayors.

KEEP READING: