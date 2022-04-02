Sonora collectives demand the removal of Claudia Pavlovich as consul of Mexico in Barcelona

Representatives of various social movements demanded this Friday through a statement that the former PRI governor of the state of Sonora, Claudia Pavlovich, be removed from office as consul of Mexico in Barcelona, Spain, due to the “corruption, omission and negligence” that marked her administration (2015-2021).

Representatives of various social movements convened the Meeting of Social Movements of Sonora, in the city of Hermosillo, capital of the state, on March 24, 25 and 26 of this year.

The groups agreed to form the Sonora Front to demand that the demands and demands before the state and federal government contained in a declaration be addressed “accurately and expeditiously”.

Pavlovich y Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Foto: especial)

The first point of the statement demands that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismiss the PRI, since, according to the allegations, in her administration “corruption and omission in the face of violence” caused by organized crime reigned.

During Pavlovich's administration, the entity became one of the most violent states and today some of its towns, such as Ciudad Obregón or Caborca, are among the most violent in the country.

Organizations, including mining unions and peasant groups, denounced that during the administration of the former governor, one of her uncles was allowed to illegally seize land belonging to a large ejido.

The ejido, called the Bajío, won 67 trials against several miners.

undefined

In addition, the groups also asked that the murders of Raúl Ibarra de la Paz, José de Jesús Robledo Cruz and María de Jesús Gómez Vega, members of this ejido, be clarified.

On January 17, the Mexican Foreign Ministry proposed Pavlovich as the new consul in Barcelona.

The appointment caused controversy, as it is pointed out by some alleged acts of corruption.

On February 28, a group of parents of children who died in the fire at the ABC Nursery in Sonora in 2009 asked the Spanish Embassy in Mexico to reject the appointment of former governor Claudia Pavlovich as consul in Barcelona.

Marko Cortés, dirigente del PAN (Foto: Twitter/@MarkoCortes)

Claudia Pavlovich's impeachment trial could not take place and remain “in the legislative freezer,” said the federal leader of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés.

He noted that Morena currently has a majority in the Chamber of Deputies, so the request for an impeachment of the former governor submitted by Gildardo Real Ramírez, state leader of the PAN, could never be carried out.

He also pointed out that, in this situation, Governor Alfonso Durazo had a pact of impunity with her, so that the alleged diversion of 8 billion pesos could never be brought to justice.

El actual gobernador de Sonora, Alfonso Durazo (Foto: Twitter/AlfonsoDurazo)

This could result in a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison, as well as civil death in Sonora, which would disqualify Pavlovich Arellano from public service for 50 years, due to the alleged diversion of public resources.





KEEP READING: