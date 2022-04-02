Mariana Echeverria denied rumors of her divorce: “We are more in love than ever”

Recently the host of Me Caigo de Risa , Mariana Echeverria was in the eye of the hurricane, after some rumors emerged on her social media about a possible divorce from her husband Oscar Jimenez, a footballer for Club America.

Thus, through a dynamic of questions and answers on Instagram, the member of the so-called “dysfunctional family” decided to express once and for all what was happening in their relationship.

“They got a gossip that we were going to get divorced, because I had said that my date of birth was not known, but we got along better than ever, we are more in love than ever, she hasn't been in many stories because she has been traveling, but everything is fine,” commented the actress.

Regarding the busy itinerary that her partner has to follow, Mariana said that this was one of the complications of establishing a romantic relationship with a footballer, however, although it could happen as something negative, it was something that worked for her because her work is also very demanding.

La pareja tiene un hijo llamado Lucca (Foto: Instagram de Marina Echeverría)

“Sometimes we have our time to do our things. He understands a little more about the medium in which I work. We have almost the same schedules,” he said.

What Echeverría did delve into is that they don't usually have the time to go to many social events and also, being public figures, they are the targets of gossip or speculation.

“No weekend is free, no weddings, events that are usually ends. There is almost never a vacation. They are very exposed (footballers) and people, as well as lynching them to the couple lynch the family,” he said.

Another question that her fans soon expressed was whether it is within her plans to have more children, to which she mentioned that she was not closed to the possibility.

Mariana Echeverría dijo como va su relación (Foto: Instagram/ @marianaecheve)

“Am I already pregnant? Or could it be that not yet? Could it be that this year I surprise you? , but what do we want, if we want, we will only see when”, he said.

And it is that a few weeks ago, Mariana uploaded some stories on her Instagram account where she mentioned that she wanted to separate from her partner because she had a strong problem.

“I'm about to file for divorce, if I'm going to ask you for a divorce. Watch morning, afternoon and night, breakfast, eat and dinner football. I'm sick of watching football, all the time, all the tournaments, all the leagues,” the host said through a video.

During this audiovisual, Echeverría focused on Oscar Jiménez who only laughed and tried to turn the matter around, so Mariana again lashed out at him.

Mariana dijo que sí quiere tener otro hijo (Foto: Mariana Echeverría / IG)

“It's really my love, don't laugh, there are more things in life than football, for God's sake I need my own room with my own television”, joked the host.

It should be recalled that on October 15, 2020, the couple announced that they became Lucca's parents. The Televisa host posted on her Instagram account the video of the moments before the birth of her first child and the first images of the baby that arrived to fill the family she started with the football player with joy in November 2019.

Echeverría also shared the moment when they met their firstborn son and the first images of the minor, who appeared lying on a bed dressed in a white diaper bag and a blue romper, as well as in the arms of his parents who see him closely and wrap him up with their love and kisses.

