These are the red lines of the Liberal Party that will determine its support for some presidential candidacy

The support that the Liberal Party can provide in the upcoming elections has become a topic of conversation in the country. The sole head of liberalism, César Gaviria, who was also president of the Republic, has held several meetings with some candidates who aspire to reach Casa de Nariño.

This Thursday, the party secretary, Miguel Ángel Sánchez, announced what are the “red lines” that the candidate they decide to support in the campaign for the Presidency of the Republic must respect. In a Twitter thread, he said that the first restriction would be that there should not be a constituent one in the next government.

In the list, he also mentions that one should not return to the re-election model that Colombia had until 2014 and they asked for respect for savings in pension funds. They also demanded a commitment to the implementation of the Peace Agreement as well as maintaining respect for the Special Justice for Peace (JEP).

Other red lines he mentioned were: to establish an agrarian policy on certain figures, to seek a decent life and basic income for all, to defend private property, to respect social protest, to guarantee the independence of the Board of Directors of the Banco de la República, and he understands that “progress is more dignity, more democracy and respect for our institutions”.

While the Liberal Party bench has not chosen who to support in the presidential campaign, these red lines set the first parameters. In addition, it is important to note that the former president has discussed this vision of the country with the candidates he has met with.

Meeting with Federico Gutiérrez

Last Wednesday, former President César Gaviria Trujillo and the presidential candidate of Team for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez, met. At the meeting, which lasted more than three hours, the candidate for the presidency presented his main proposals to the sole leader of the Liberal Party.

“In the face of programmatic approaches, there are many coincidences, I would say in the vast majority if it is not in full,” said the candidate for Team for Colombia. In turn, he spoke about the red lines of liberalism: “they are not red lines for me, because I do defend democracy and freedom, the red lines are for others who do put these principles at risk. Any agreement must be made on a programmatic basis for Colombia to do well.”

It is important to note that in the event that the Liberal Party decides to support Federico Gutiérrez's campaign, the candidate would have the support of the country's traditional benches, as the Conservative Party confirmed that it would support the aspiring Team for Colombia.

Meeting with Roy Barreras about Petro

On Wednesday, Senator Petrist Roy Barreras met with César Gaviria, despite the fact that the former president broke the dialogues with the Historical Pact.

Although Barreras, who was elected to the Senate in Gustavo Petro's political alliance, assured that the bridges between petrianism and liberalism were restored, several media outlets in the country said that Gaviria raised a series of requests to evaluate possible alliances.

According to the press, the head of the red collective reportedly requested that Petro publicly apologize to him, after his vice-presidential formula, Francia Márquez, questioned him live and live.

