Sergio Fajardo denied any possibility of having coffee with Federico Gutiérrez

It takes less than two months for Colombia to participate again in electoral elections, in this case the presidential elections. This is why several candidates continue to manage their strategies and seek approaches with different political fronts in order to be able to reach the elections on May 29 strong. Sergio Fajardo has been one of the most active candidates in recent days in the Colombian capital and has made clear his position with respect to some other candidates, such as Federico Gutiérrez.

Team Colombia candidate Federico Gutiérrez recently opened up a possibility of 'having a coffee' with presidential candidates Sergio Fajardo and Ingrid Betancourt and made it clear to them that “they too are welcome” to the coalition. Faced with this, the candidate of the Esperanza Center was forceful in his response and assured that he would not support Gutiérrez as he represents the political school of the former president and leader of the Democratic Center, Álvaro Uribe Vélez.

“I am not going to support Federico Gutiérrez because it represents the continuity of President Iván Duque, the political school of former President Álvaro Uribe that ends in 2022. That doesn't mean that I don't like him as a person, that I don't like him, that it's not a personal problem, it's a political problem. Colombia is going to change cannot continue no matter how much makeup they put on Fico Gutiérrez's candidacy and Rodrigo Lara's candidacy,” said candidate Sergio Fajardo.

And he made it clear that, “I repeat, it is not a personal problem, it is political and that path has already been traveled by Colombia. Colombia is going to change and I represent that change.” According to the latest polls, the Historic Pact candidate, Gustavo Petro, is the one who leads the voting intention, followed by Federico Gutiérrez, Rodolfo Hernández and Sergio Fajardo, so each political movement could be key in the face of the elections.

On the possibility of having coffee with Federico Gutiérrez, Sergio Fajardo was emphatic in saying that between the two candidates they don't have much in common since, “no. We'll have plenty of time to drink a lot of coffees in life. We are in political moments. He has coffee with César Gaviria, with Radical Change, with the U, with the Conservative Party, and those are not the coffees I drink.”

On the other hand, Ingrid Betancourt also spoke about this possibility and noted that, “He hasn't invited me yet. We in Colombia have to get out of polarization, and this is not a personal debate. The way we can unite is between Colombians who are against corruption and who are not going to allow machinery. Any meeting must have that will as its premise.”

The candidate of the Green Oxygen Party also stated that at the moment she would not have any approach with the candidate of the Team for Colombia, “he has machinery. They are well divided between him and Petro. That is, we could talk, but obviously alliances will not be made in that context, unless he changes. Everyone can change.”

