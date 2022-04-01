Looting of supermarkets, shops, damage and excessive violence in Huancayo due to the stoppage of carriers

On the fifth day of the nationwide transport strike, protests in Huancayo went out of control. Citizens and members of the Peruvian National Police clashed in the center of the city, causing destruction and looting of homes and shops.

According to journalist Walter Campos, from Canal N, the situation is tense in the “Incontrastable” since the early hours of the morning. “The city is paralyzed, there is no traffic and shops are closed,” he said from the conflict zone.

“Thousands of protesters have been entering different businesses. Doors, windows have been busted, raped and looted in several family businesses in the south. They have stolen many objects, even from shopping centers,” he added.

According to him, PNP personnel are only guarding downtown Huancayo, a place they controlled after throwing tear gas bombs at the farmers and carriers who started the protest, and who later received the support of various workers and mothers of families who left their homes.

At noon, the Protestants arrived at the headquarters of the Regional Government of Junín and threw stones at it, in addition to trying to burn it. The facade of the premises was destroyed, while inside, a citizen service module was affected.

“There is widespread unemployment in Huancayo. The situation continues to be overwhelmed. The number of police continues to be insufficient. Thousands of protesters remain close to the Regional Government and the Local Municipality, in expectation,” Campos continued.

Among the protestants' harangues, the following slogans are repeated: “Lima without food if there is no solution! Castle and Congress, the same crap!”

According to Campos, the citizens of Huancayo are uncomfortable and upset with the Pedro Castillo government for ignoring their claims despite promises made by the Executive on the eve.

“They feel that the authorities have broken their word, which caused thousands of people to take to the streets. They wanted to set up a dialogue table, but since they didn't have information from leaders, local and regional authorities, but there wasn't any information,” said the correspondent.

“This created discomfort among the protesters, who acted quite violently against the police, with whom they clashed for more than an hour. They demand the presence of the Executive, Pedro Castillo. This is the order,” he continued.

It should be noted that the unions of heavy-duty carriers began an indefinite strike on Monday 28 March to protest the rise in fuel and demand a dialogue table with the Government and companies. The following day, 40 roads were blocked nationwide, which continued on the 31st of the same month, despite the agreements announced by Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

At a press conference of the Council of Ministers, the official reported that the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) had reached agreements with the National Union of Carriers and the Peruvian Confederation of Carriers to lift the strike and unblock the roads.

VLADIMIR CERRON PRONOUNCES

The former governor of Junín, Vladimir Cerrón, expressed solidarity through his social networks with what happened in the city of Huancayo. He urged the Pedro Castillo government not to use measures of force to contain the demonstrations.

“Our solidarity with the people, farmers and carriers, in their measure of struggle. The Government should not opt for repression, but rather for dialogue and consensus. The reaction of the Ministers of Transport and Agriculture has been late, but it is just as necessary”, he said.

BLOCKED ROADS IN JUNÍN

Central Highway (interrupted traffic)

-Km 23 Tingopaccha (Acolla, Tarma)

-Km 136 Huacrapuquio (Huancayo)

-Km 75 Miraflores (Jauja)

-Km 78 Stuart Bridge (Huaripampa, Jauja)

-Km 92 San Lorenzo (Jauja)

-Km 120 Brena Bridge (Pilcomayo, Huancayo)

