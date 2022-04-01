Goal and double by Joao Grimaldo: with a 'bombshell' in the first he scored 4-1 in Cristal vs San Martín for Liga 1

Sporting Cristal vs San Martín: Attacker Joao Grimaldo scored a double and scored the fourth goal of the celestial team in the match valid for the date 8 of the Liga 1 that was played at the Alberto Gallardo stadium.

At 63 minutes into the game, Sporting Cristal scored the fourth goal against San Martín from his own field after midfielder Leandro Sosa cut off the 'holy' attack.

Sosa swept and left the rebound taken by Horacio Calcaterra who gave a pass to Irven Ávila who threw himself in attack close to the right line of the winger.

Ávila threw the center on the opposite side of the play and Joao Grimaldo appeared who connected in the first with a strong shot and up for 4-1 against San Martín.

JOAO GRIMALDO'S SECOND GOAL

Joao Grimaldo entered at the start of the second half to replace Percy Liza and after five minutes on the field he scored the first goal in his personal account and 2-1 against San Martín. The 19-year-old attacker finished crossed against the departure of the rival goalkeeper after the pass of Irven Ávila.

JOAO GRIMALDO'S FIRST GOAL

Sporting Cristal coach Roberto Mosquera lined up with Renato Solis, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola, Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chavez, Horacio Calcaterra, C. Gonzales, Leandro Sosa, Jesús Castillo, Irven Avila and Percy Liza.

San Martin strategist Juan José Luvera chose this eleven: Martín Parra, Alejandro Gonzalez, Alvaro Ampuero, Yhirbis Cordoba, Alessandro Milesi, Fernando Melgar, Diego Espinoza, Axel Moyano, Diego Soto, Gonzalo Verón and Joffre Escobar.

Sporting Cristal scored two straight draws in their last appearances in the Apertura Tournament against Academia Cantolao at the Alberto Gallardo and Carlos Stein stadium in Lambayeque. The celestes have accumulated two wins, three draws and two losses so far in League 1.

Sporting Cristal is concentrating on the duel with San Martín, but does not lose sight of its debut in Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores against Flamengo next Tuesday, April 5 at the National Stadium.

San Martin had five straight losses in Liga 1 to Ayacucho FC, Atlético Grau, Alianza Atlético, Carlos A. Mannucci and Deportivo Binacional. The 'saints' place last in the standings with three points after winning their only victory against Sport Boys on matchday three of the Peruvian championship.

SPORTING CRISTAL'S NEXT MATCHES

Liberators: Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo

League 1: Cesar Vallejo vs Sporting Cristal

Libertadores: Catholic University vs Sporting Cristal

League 1: Sporting Cristal vs Municipal

League 1: Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal

SAN MARTIN'S NEXT MATCHES

League 1: San Martin vs Melgar

League 1: San Martin vs Sport Huancayo

League 1: UTC vs Saint Martin

League 1: San Martin vs Alianza Lima

League 1: Academia Cantolao vs San Martín

