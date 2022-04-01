CDMX: how to obtain the application for people with disabilities and exempt the Hoy No Circula

Persons with disabilities living in Mexico City (CDMX) may apply to the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) in order to exempt the Hoy No Circula program and environmental contingencies and thus continue to use their vehicles and transit through the capital.

The procedure must be carried out in person at the Citizen Service Area of Vehicle Verification of one of the capital's verificenters. This document may be issued by owners, with disabilities, of internal combustion motor vehicles or users of vehicles of a natural person.

To apply for the hologram, you will need to collect the following documents:

1. Official identification in original and in simple copy. It can be a voter's credential, professional photo ID, passport, National Military Service Card (SMN) or driver's license

2. Duly requested application form. It can be downloaded via the following link: https://cdmx.gob.mx/public/InformacionTramite.xhtml?idTramite=85 #. This document must be delivered signed.

3. Original opinion on disability issued by the System for the Integral Development of the Family in Mexico City.

4. Two child-sized photographs.

Drivers with disabilities may request the document to exempt the Hoy No Circula program (Photo: Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

5. Documents for accreditation of a legal entity.

- Individuals: Power of Attorney signed before two witnesses with ratification of the signatures before a Notary Public. Original and simple copy.

- Legal persons: Constitutive Act, Power of Attorney and Official Identification of the representative or agent. Original and simple copy.

6. Copy of the identification of the person with disabilities (voter's credential, medical card with photograph, credential issued by a public institution). If you are a minor or a patient with a disability, identification of the parent or guardian and the owner of the vehicle is required.

7. Copy of the circulation card issued by the Government of Mexico City.

8. Copy of the last Verification Certificate (Printed or registered in the Vehicle Verification System).

The procedure must be carried out as follows:

1. It submits the duly requested format and the necessary documentation to the Citizen Service Area of Vehicle Verification.

2. Receive the application form and attached documentation. Check and check that they meet all the requirements, assign folio, seal and deliver the acknowledgment.

3. Call to inquire about the status of your application.

4. He is presented in the Citizen Service Area of Vehicle Verification, and exhibits the accusation.

5. Review and deliver the response to your request.

6. It shows identification, receives the response to your request and signature of received.

The Mobility Card can be used to access public transport free of charge (Photo: Twitter/ @GobCDMX)

In addition to being able to carry out this procedure, people with disabilities will also be able to obtain the Inclusive Card so that people with disabilities can guarantee their rights and mobility within the capital. According to the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi), the card has a secure technology and gives free access to the public transport network to the aforementioned sector of the population.

This identification is valid for five years and in addition to allowing free access to the Metro, Metrobus, Trolleybus, Cablebus, Light Rail and the Passenger Transport Network (RTP), other benefits include discounts on land and water payments, expediting the processing of special vehicle license plates and request the marking of special signs of persons with disabilities in homes.

Those interested in processing it may enter the Single Window on Disability with the CDMX Key account, which is related to the Single Population Register Key (CURP) of the applicants for the Card. If you do not have it, it can be generated using this link.

