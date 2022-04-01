Caligaris will start the celebration of its 25th anniversary with 4 concerts at the National Auditorium

The band from Córdova, in Argentina, will tour various parts of the American continent to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their career, and obviously they had to start their journey through Mexican territory, where one of the audiences most passionate about their songs, their shows and their joy is.

In the first instance, they presented two concerts at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, on August 11 and 12, 2022, so their tickets went on sale on March 29 and 30, with the aim of testing the way, perhaps, if everything went well, to add some other date.

They finally succeeded. The success in selling tickets was such that they announced two more dates on August 18 and 19, for a total of 4 dates at the Colossus of Reforma, where, if all goes well, they would have a cumulative of 8 historic concerts on stage that many only dream of.

“It's a challenge, we hope people will join us, and to live up to what this scenario is. Here it is specifically special, barbaric, acoustically brilliant, the musician feels comfortable. We hope it's a party and people got excited. It will be a review of our entire history. A show for the whole family,” Martín Pampiglione and Juan Taleb told the press.

Caligaris will celebrate 25 years with a world tour that will start in Mexico with 4 dates at the National Auditorium

And despite everything, they confirmed at a press conference, they still have several dreams to fulfill, one of them, within the National Auditorium itself. These are the corridors of the venue, the dressing rooms, tunnels and other areas where you can see the faces of some of the greatest artists who have been part of the history of the colossus. This is where they want to see themselves reflected one day, among the classics, the historical ones.

But with regard to concerts within Mexico, one of their great wishes is, perhaps, to perform at the Estadio Azteca, an emblematic place for the history of Argentine football, where they won a world cup with Diego Armando Maradona, it seems that there is no greater desire.

But there is, it is the Plaza de la Constitución, or also known as the Capital Zocalo, where great international music personalities have played, completely free of charge, such as Manu Chao, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney, or even Roger Waters with an impressive show by The Wall.

“We have come all the way, we came at the beginning, nobody knew us, those places were filled, then medium-sized places and then more important places. There are always dreams, I would love for example at the Estadio Azteca, but in the Zócalo, for me it would be something that we lack”, stressed the members of the band who inspire their songs in the Argentine quartet.

Caligaris will celebrate 25 years with a world tour that will start in Mexico with 4 dates at the National Auditorium (Photo: Gustavo Azem /Infobae)

Tickets are now available, and you can buy them at the property's ticket offices and through the Ticketmaster network, either online, by phone or at their service centers, located in different parts of the country.

The price starts from the 360 pesos of the highest sections of the National Auditorium. If you try to buy them right now, you won't have the opportunity to choose better prices because everything is out of stock, especially for Friday, August 12.

