Yoshimar Yotún confessed to the extravagant luxuries he lived with Luis Advíncula in a hotel in Qatar

Yoshimar Yotún dared to tell a funny anecdote that he lived with one of his best friends in football and life, Luis Advíncula. Both went to Qatar at some point with the Peruvian national team to play a friendly and were impressed by the luxuries of a seven-star hotel in Doha. However, a play of light in the room was what he remembers most.

“There was an iPad in the room. You knocked a button and the curtains came down, with another, music. There were some colors, blue... Oh! I said, let's turn red, I was with 'Lucho' Advínchal. Let's put passion red for my 'nero' I said. Red I squeezed and the whole room red. And he told me 'no, no, no, better not'”, he laughed, “I better put blue”, he concluded. In addition, he confessed in an interview with Al Ángulo of Movistar Deportes, that it was one of the best hotels in the Asian country.