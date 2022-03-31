League 1 table after 2-2 in the Municipal vs Alianza Atlético and the triumphs of Melgar, Binacional and Cristal for the date 8

League 1 standings: this Friday, April 1, the Peruvian championship resumed after the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and the 8th date of the Apertura Tournament is played, which currently has Deportivo Binacional as the only leader of the local competition.

Melgar beat Carlos Stein 3-0 at the UNSA Monumental stadium in Arequipa, scored his third straight win in Liga 1 and accumulated 13 points in the standings. The 'rojinegro' won with goals from Bernardo Cuesta, Alejandro Ramos and Johnny Vidales.

Binacional beat Sport Boys at Miguel Grau Stadium in Callao with goals from Hoover Crespo, Janio Pósito and Jacson Pita. The pink club discount' was scored by Diego Saffadi. The 'Poderoso del Sur' reached first place in the standings to the detriment of Deportivo Municipal.

Sporting Cristal opened Friday's match against San Martín at the Alberto Gallardo stadium. The celestes won and returned to victory after two straight draws, allowing them to regain ground in the League 1 standings. The 'holy' team scored their sixth defeat in a row and are last in the standings.

The match between Universitario and ADT was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to difficulties in moving the team from Tarma to Lima. The duel will be played at the Monumental stadium and the creams arrive with the premise of breaking the bad streak of three matches without winning in the Apertura Tournament.

For its part, Deportivo Municipal equalized 2-2 with Alianza Atlético in the hot Sullana and lost the tournament lead. The team was relegated to second place and was one point behind the Binational leader. While Alianza Atlético added 16 points and maintained a difference of two units with first place.

The match between Alianza Lima and Sport Huancayo after being rescheduled from Friday to Saturday, was finally suspended without a confirmed date due to difficulties in moving the blue and white squad to the city of Huancayo.

LEAGUE 1 STANDINGS

Tabla de posiciones de la Liga 1 tras el 2-2 en el Municipal vs Alianza Atlético y los triunfos de Binacional y Cristal por la fecha 8

POSITION | CLUB | GOAL DIFFERENCE

1. Binational | 18 | (9 DG)

2. Municipal | 17 | (3 DG)

3. Athletic Alliance | 16 | (6 DG)

4. Sport Huancayo | 15 | (6 DG)

5. Melgar | 13 | (1 DG)

6. Scientano | 12 | (6 DG)

7. Sporting Cristal | 12 | (4 DG)

8. University | 10 | (6 DG)

9. Ayacucho FC | 10 | (2 DG)

10. Atletico Grau | 10 | (1 DG)

11. ADT | 10 | (1 DG)

12. Cesar Vallejo | 10 | (0 DG)

13. UTC | 7 | (-1 DG)

14. Carlos Mannucci | 6 | (-2 DG)

15. Lima Alliance | 5 | (-2 DG)

16. Carlos Stein | 5 | (-6 DG)

17. Sport Boys | 5 | (-8 DG)

18. Cantolao | 4 | (-11 DG)

19. Saint Martin | 3 | (-15 DG)

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS FOR DATE 8 OF LIGA 1

Friday, April 1

Ayacucho FC 3-2 UTC

Saturday, April 2

Alianza Atletico 2-2 Municipal

Melgar 3-0 Carlos Stein

Sunday, April 3rd

Atletico Grau vs Cienciano (3:00pm | Francisco Mendoza Pizarro Stadium)

Carlos Mannucci vs Cesar Vallejo (6:30 p.m. | Mansiche Stadium)

Monday, 4 April

University vs ADT (8:00 p.m. | Monumental Stadium)

Rest Cantolao Academy.

Sport Huancayo vs Alianza Lima (suspended)

KEEP READING