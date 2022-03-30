What Mariana Rodríguez said about the rumor that she will seek public office in the 2024 elections

Samuel Garcia, Citizen Movement party's candidate for governor in the state of Nuevo Leon, looks on next to his wife Mariana Rodriguez, a day after the mid-term elections, during a celebration at the Macroplaza in Monterrey, Mexico June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mariana Rodríguez Cantú, head of the Amar a Nuevo Leon office and wife of Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda, spoke about the possibilities of seeking public office in 2024.

In interviews with the magazine Quién, which is the cover for April, the influencer acknowledged that at first she was not interested in politics, but “once it is understood”, interest arises.

However, the first lady of Nuevo León ruled out being a candidate for a popularly elected position, since, she said, she enjoys being the head of the Amar a Nuevo León office.

The first lady of Nuevo León ruled out being a candidate for a popularly elected position (Photo: Twitter)

“Not now, I think my role is beautiful. I am doing what I can the most, even without resources,” he said.

During the interview, Mariana Rodríguez acknowledged the fundamental role played by her social networks, in which since Samuel García's campaign for the governorship of the entity and until today with her work in Capullos she shares with her followers.

“With my networks I can communicate what I am doing every day. No one is going to be in doubt what Mariana is doing. I didn't want to be on the ribbons and with protocols that they have to receive me at the door with an orderly staff,” he said.

He indicated that together with the now state president, he built a digital community to which he attributes the victory of the elections to the government, since through the networks he made the proposals known.

The influencer said that Samuel García will be six years old to which she was engaged (Photo: Gabriela Pérez Montiel /Cuartoscuro)

“Maybe I was one of the factors, but there were a lot more, like campaign strategy and attitude. He was also competing against three corrupt people and Samuel had nothing to be taken out of him,” he told the magazine.

Regarding the possibility that Samuel García will seek the presidency, the influencer said that he will celebrate the six years to which he committed to the government of Nuevo León, but if he reaches that position, he stressed that “it is a dream for him and he will gladly accompany him”.

She trusted that her husband would end his term with approval and that “people will see that politics can be done correctly”, and that they will give him the opportunity to prove it.

On the case of Emilio, a minor whom she took home for a weekend in January, Rodríguez Cantú stated that it was something well-intentioned and a scandal was made to affect her husband.

On Emilio's case, Rodríguez Cantú stated that it was something well-intentioned (Photo: Instagram/ @marianardzcantu)

“In the case of Emilio, for example, it's something that has always been done in homes homes. We wouldn't be foolish to do something that wasn't allowed,” he said.

It should be noted that on March 27, Governor Samuel García gave rise to rumors that his wife could profile herself as a future senator, by posting a photo on her Instagram with her and using the hashtag #SENATORA.

“Simply love... and a lot of admiration #SENATORA”, read on the social network, and what sparked different types of comments among his followers.

Also, during a working tour that ended in the municipality of Zuazua, the governor took the floor and proposed to his wife Mariana to seek a place in the Senate in the upcoming elections in 2024.

“You saw her, we sent her as a senator in 2024, come on, cheer up, get on the ballot too,” she said during her speech.

