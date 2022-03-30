The embarrassing moment Regina Blandón experienced for not being able to go to the bathroom in a play

On many occasions, actors face different challenges on and off stage as part of their projects, situations that are considered to be part of their profession. Such was the case with the experience Regina Blandón faced when she was part of the cast of Happy, a staging by Robert Caisley that was performed at the Milan Theater located in Mexico City.

The protagonist of Guerra de Likes began her story by explaining that everything happened due to the accesses and spaces inside the venue, since she could not move easily once she was positioned in her place before going on stage.

(YouTube Capture: Isabel Fernández)

“I would come down from the dressing room and climb up like a tapanco that was there, where I came from, and I didn't go back to the dressing room anymore, that is, I couldn't go to the bathroom, there was no way. So I had to pee before entering, go to the tapanco, I would pour my mezcal and that's it,” he said.

Regina Blandón said that her character was a woman who drank frequently, for that reason, during the play she had to pretend that she was drinking alcoholic beverages with the help of water and this caused her to walk out of the bathroom between acts, but she couldn't do anything about it to be able to go to the toilet.

There was a moment when I went up again, changed, painted myself and returned to low. So, if at the time I was up there, when I was still a performance hour away, I wanted to pee, I had to pee at that time even if that was the case [a little],” he continued.

From bed, Regina confessed that she doesn't usually snore, but her boyfriend, Martín Altomaro, did. (YouTube Capture: Isabel Fernández)

This situation, coupled with the null possibility of taking a break to relieve himself between acts, caused him to make the decision to pee in the dressing room on a towel, a situation that happened to him on more than one occasion.

“One day I didn't listen [to my body] of course, I had to pee on a towel twice, saying: 'P*ta, don't discharge [my bladder] well '. Then I already said: 'Nobody touch that towel, I take it home, I wash it, excuse me'”, he said.

But the measure he took was not enough, because the length of the play did not help and on other occasions he had to relieve himself in a bucket like the companions of the cast: “That's why zero modesty,” he added.

