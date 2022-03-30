Omar Chaparro defended the work of Eugenio Derbez: “He is infinitely talented”

After the controversy in which Blanca Guerra was involved by statements recalled by Eugenio Derbez, who pointed out that he mocked her work after inviting her to a private event where he presented No Returns Accepted. One of the closest colleagues to Mexican history, who last weekend was present at the 2022 Oscars gala, spoke out in favor of him and praised his career.

It was in a media meeting resumed by the morning Sale el Sol, where Omar Chaparro, together with Derbez's ex-son-in-law, Mauricio Ochmann, positioned himself in favor of the career of the performer who participated in the Oscar-winning film as “Best Film” and stressed that they too have been singled out by some protagonists.

“We have also been destroyed,” stressed the performer, who is working with Aislinn Derbez's ex-husband on the film And what is he like, which will soon be released in theaters.

The awkward moment that Eugenio Derbez experienced next to Omar Chaparro Photo: Screenshot/Tu-Night with Omar Chaparro

Later, the interpreter of No Manches Frida, agreed with some statements that Eugenio Derbez's parents had when they pointed out that the actor is too perfectionist: “Eugenio is infinitely talented and we all know them, but he is much more disciplined than talented, constant, persevering and perfectionist; and that's why he is where he is,” concluded the 49-year-old interpreter.

It was during the last week of March, when the 94th Annual Academy Awards took place, when the film CODA, where Eugenio Derbez gives life to Bernardo Villalobos, won the golden statuette for “Best Film”. After that, Mexican history positioned itself as a trend on social networks and later began to speak to the Mexican media.

It was in one of these interviews that the producer also offered when on Gustavo Adolfo Infante's YouTube talk show he recalled a bittersweet experience with the Mexican historian, Blanca Guerra, where he detailed that the almost 70-year-old actress demerited her project with which she sought, at this time, to catapult her career into Hollywood.

“It really hurt me that she was taken away from her opportunity and Blanca Guerra not only disqualified her, but I invited her to a private presentation and it was very disrespectful [...] I wanted to see his reaction and I see how he let out a laugh along with the guy he was going with”, argued Eugenio Derbez in the show journalist's program.

Hours later, the renowned Mexican historian came out in her own defense and denied having made any negative comments about Derbez's film, as well as denying that she had mocked the film.

As recalled by the actress who gave life to Leonora Madrigal in Amarte es mi sin, for the same interview channel of Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Eugenio would not have invited her to see his film No Returns Accepted privately, but instead extended the invitation to members of an AMACC committee.

Guerra said she was never rude to Eugenio, she would have only emphasized that the Ariel Prize is not bought (Photo: Instagram/ @bendita_suegra) Photo: Infobae Special

“No way, I have never been rude to anyone, and if Eugenio has that impression, he is wrong. It didn't happen at all. He didn't invite me, he didn't invite me, he invited the coordinating committee of the Mexican Film Academy, and it was Mónica Lozano who sent the invitation,” Guerra argued.

Finally, Blanca Guerra said she sought to make it clear to Derbez that the charity events held to help AMACC would not interfere with criticism to deliver the Ariel Awards.

“Eugenio spoke with great intention of doing a function to raise funds for the Academy, for which we were very grateful. At the end that his film was finished, all I told him was that his film was going to be very successful with the public, very successful, that it was going to be a super blockbuster at the box office, which happened”, concluded the protagonist of Perro Callejero.

