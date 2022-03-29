“Witch Hunt”, a thriller about the personal cost of denouncing power

The nickname “whistleblower” (blowing the whistle) applies to cases as different as that of Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning or Frances Haugen. People who discover that the organizations they work for are breaking the law and decide to publicly report it. “Blowing the whistle” in the face of corruption in power is not an easy path, free from contradictions and, much less, of assured success. Witch Hunt is a Norwegian drama that explores the personal, legal and political ramifications in the life of a woman who dares to raise her voice against an economic giant.

The brilliant Ingrid Bolsø Berdal — recognized for roles in the films Hercules, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and the HBO series Westworld — plays Ida Waage, a happy, self-confident woman who loves her job managing the finances of a prestigious law firm in Oslo.

When a bill for 4.5 million kronor ($500,000) appears from a company he doesn't recognize, he asks his colleague in charge of the case, Jan Gunnar, if he knows anything about it. (Preben Hodneland). “Just pay,” he tells her. “That's not the procedure,” she replies. Ida decides to raise the matter to the authorities without realizing that her life is about to be ruined.

It turns out that the invoice is part of a money laundering scheme that Jan Gunnar initiated at the behest of his client Peer Eggen (Mads Ousdal), who is responsible for half of the company's turnover. Although Ida is right to deny payment of the bill, the law firm's partners close ranks against her.

Written by the female duo Anna Bache-Wiig and Siv Rajendram Eliassen (responsible for the excellent 2015 series, Acquitted), Witch Hunt (Heksejakt, in Norwegian) is an elegant and compelling thriller series. Unlike other Scandinavian content (Karppi, Entrapped, Broderliner) that takes full advantage of the glorious Nordic forests and landscapes, the series shows another world: that of corporate luxuries and the hidden lives of wealthy lawyers who mercilessly attack each other.

Although they take from different real cases of whistleblowers who were affected just by telling the truth, the writers were initially inspired by a case that shocked Norway, that of lawyer Kari Breirem who was fired for refusing to sign a payment to a politician and told her experiences in a book. This was what led the pair to tell the story through the complainant's experience.

Beyond its technical invoice and an agile script, the heart of the series lies in Ida, who, as the story progresses, must make increasingly difficult decisions. Bolsø Berdal's performance understands the nuances of the character and returns them with the greatest emotional impact. For this role, she won Best Actress at the Golden Screen Awards in Norway.

Witch Hunt refers to the Danish series Follow the Money, another excellent drama about a financial crime that turns bloody. It has eight 45-minute episodes that go at full speed and make it ideal for marathoning.

The full season of Witch Hunt is now available to watch on demand on Flow on any device.