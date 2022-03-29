Russia's invasion of Ukraine claimed the life of another athlete: world kickboxing champion Maksym Kagal died after an attack in Mariupol

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to claim lives, including those of athletes who decided to defend their country, such as the case of the world kickboxing champion, Maksym Kagal, who was killed in Mariupol, one of the cities most affected by the government attack led by Vladimir Putin. The 30-year-old fighter was part of the resistance of his country and as one more he tried to repel Russian aggression.

The news was reported on social media by a former Kagal coach, Oleh Skyrta: “Glory Ukraine! Glory to the nation! Death to enemies! Unfortunately, the war takes the best: defending the city of Mariupol, as part of the Azov Special Squadron, Maksym “Piston” Kagal, the first world kickboxing champion in our club, died from our glorious city of Kremenchug, the first ISKA world kickboxing champion, among adults, part of the Ukrainian national team.”

Skyrta defined her remembered pupil as “an honest and decent man.” In his farewell he said: “Rest easy, brother. We will take revenge for your loss!” His loss affected many of his compatriots like that of the thousands of civilians who fell by the Russian attack, including those who defended their land like the case of Kagal.”

Maksym became world champion in kickboxing in 2014 and was the first fighter in his country to achieve it. To his successes are added a bronze medal and he also excelled in other contact activities such as muay thai. According to local media, his love for the sport was such that he wanted to practice other disciplines and even participated in rugby championships. His death also has a great trajectory ahead of him.

Kagal is part of a group of Ukrainian athletes who died from Russian aggression such as Katya Dyachenko, a promising 11-year-old gymnast died following a missile attack also in Mariupol, which has no respite from the invasion of Russian invaders.

The city of Mariupol is one of the hardest hit by the Russian invasion (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

His losses were in addition to that of a youth football coach from Shakhtar Donetsk, who was confirmed on his social media by the CEO of the club, Serhiy Palkin: “This country and its people are being destroyed by the Russian army today with all kinds of weapons.”

In addition, at the beginning of March two football players died, one of them also fighting in the Ukrainian resistance: Vitalii Sapylo died when facing against invading troops in Kiev and Dmytro Martynenko died with his mother after a bomb hit his home.

Another dead athlete was Yevhen Malyshev, who was a 19-year-old biathlete who was until two years ago in his country's junior team and now was doing military service. The young man was also committed to the defense of his country.

Others decided to join in collaborating with the daily life of the civilian population in Kiev, such as fencers Andrii Scherba and Andrei Pogrebniak. Both were at a tournament in Egypt, but decided to return to the capital to help.

