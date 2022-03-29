AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 29, 2022
Former Congressman Eduardo Pulgar Disabled for Attempted Bribery

The former senator of the U Party will not be able to assume any public office for a period of 12 years

Newsroom Infobae

March 29, 2022

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation disabled former senator of the U Party, Eduardo Pulgar Daza, for 12 years, so the former official will not be able to assume public office in that period of time. The decision came after the disciplinary trial against him ended on Tuesday.

The Public Ministry indicated that Pulgar is responsible for the charge of bribery. Apparently, the former congressman tried to bribe a judge of the Republic with 200 million pesos to favor Luis Fernando Acosta Osio, former honorary consul of Poland in Colombia, in a family dispute over control of the Metropolitan University of Barranquilla.

In development...

