Erik Rubín will join José el soñador and work with Paulina Rubio

Erik Rubín does not stop working and this 2022 is loaded with projects for the singer, who will combine his participation in the 90s Pop Tour with other musical incursions. In addition to producing songs for his daughter Mia Rubín, such as the next one to be released, called Diablo, and the songs he produced for the children's group Lemongrass, Erik is getting ready for musical theater.

After the premiere of the musical José, el soñador last February, with the stellar participation of Carlos Rivera, Kalimba and Fela Domínguez, Alex Gou's production will now renew the staging that is characterized by its colorful production.

The protagonist of the story, Carlos Rivera, will leave the play in March to concentrate on his performances as a soloist, so Kalimba — who until now plays the character of “Pharaoh” — will presumably take the lead role to put himself under the robe of Joseph, the dreamer.

Fela Dominguez, Carlos Rivera and Kalimba make up the cast of “José el soñador” (Photo: Instagram/ @poluxweb)

This is how Erik Rubín confirmed to the press that he will now be part of this much-publicized musical work:

“I join Joseph, the dreamer on May 20, as the “Pharaoh”. He had already had the opportunity to play this character,” he told a group of reporters on his departure from Televisa.

Regarding the physical wear and tear that will represent for the artist to be working on so many projects at once, he said that he is in good condition to face it:

“Already after the 90s Pop Tour or “Judas” — character he played in the play Jesus Christ Superstar — which is a very exhausting role, or the 90s which are almost five hours of show, and I'm in my mere mole,” he said.

The play is characterized by its colorful visual production (Photo: Instagram/ @_carlosrivera)

In addition, Erik will start this Friday, April 1, the Cumbia Machine Tour, in which a group of singers and groups such as La sonora santanera, La sonora dinamita, Kalimba, Ely Guerra, Benny Ibarra, Raymix, Venus and Mia Rubín will delight the audience with tropical rhythms to dance.

“The truth is that excited because tomorrow the general rehearsals start, for the first time we are going to be together the whole cast and it fills me with excitement because we had a very good response,” he said before the imminent start of the tour, which will take place at the Mexico City Arena.

Erik also confirmed that Paulina Rubio will join the cumbia project soon and said that it was the golden girl who showed interest in integrating into the concept:

'Cumbia Machine Tour' will present the emblematic Sonoras de México Photo: Cuartoscuro

“I don't have to convince her, she was the one who spoke to me, well, I had spoken to her to invite her, yes, as I told you, later she will join. It's basically a fact, she was the one who talked to me to see when it was possible, even now the dates we had clashed, but later yes, she and other artists, many others”, confirmed Andrea Legarreta's husband.

In addition, he said that he also invited Alejandra Guzmán, with whom Rubio will soon begin a tour called Perrísimas: “I even talked to Alejandra , let's see, I think it is a project that any artist would really like to join, singing these emblematic songs is a prize, we will be announcing, yesterday I had talks for the tour in the United States, I think we are going to have Cumbia Machine for a while”

Rubín hinted that Alejandra Guzmán would also join the project Photos: Instagram @paulinarubio /laguzmanmx

Erik stressed that the concert will also be a showcase for singers to present new songs and play on stage with different combinations and collaborations:

“It's not always the same artists, that's a bit of the idea, which will never be the same, so that none of the editions are missed, on the other hand we are premiering by concert two songs that we are bringing both from pop or rock to cumbia. For example, the next one, in Monterrey we are going to be releasing an unreleased song by Ely Guerra, we are constantly going to be releasing songs and we are going to be releasing them as a kind of EP,” he explained.

