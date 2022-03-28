“I wish there was a team of cultural advisors within the channels”: Mauro Castillo after his participation in the Oscars

Prior to what happened with Will Smith and Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscar Awards gala, the central theme was' Encanto 'and the Colombian interventions of its soundtrack, specifically songs such as 'Dos Oruguitas' (by Sebastián Yatra) and 'There is no talk of Bruno', where Carolina Gaitan and Mauro Castillo inaugurated the presentation of this success.

Precisely, it was the vallecaucano actor who referred to this presentation who, in addition to flattery inside and outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, received strong questions about the interventions of singers such as Becky G and Luis Fonsi, who were not part of the casting of the film inspired by Colombia and which, by the way, won a statuette in the category of best animated film.

On Monday morning, the actor known for his performance of 'Wilson Manyoma (Saoko) 'in the series 'El Joe: the legend', referred on W Radio to the emotional presentation he had with Gaitan and the impressions he left on those who witnessed the mini concert, revealing that he did imagine being on a stage seen by many parts of the world like the Oscars.

“(...) I am a dreamer and I know that to achieve the goals you have to prepare and prepare myself; in fact, that is why I separated myself from the Niche Group, because I needed to continue growing and doing things. If I had stayed in the Niche Group, I would not have written for Oscar D' León, nor would I have written for Maestro Joe Arroyo, nor would I have produced Charlie Zaa, and I would not have had a song like 'Viene y se va' that broke records,” said the Cali-born artist.

In the middle of the talk with the aforementioned media, Castillo referred to the importance of his call by Disney to join the cast of 'Encanto' and related it to his acting career, which goes hand in hand with his facet as a singer, adding that “in my career it is incredible” and that his intervention in the film was no exception.

“I feel that every time I have put my voice where I have been given the opportunity, it has been so. On the album 'Absolute Control', when maestro Jairo Varela gave me the opportunity, I was able to do it, and in 'El Joe, la leyenda' when I played Wilson Manyoma, they gave me that opportunity”, adding that, in Colombia, different artistic ideas have been given continuity. However, he indicated that there is no clarity on the level of importance that an Afro actor or singer who wants to appear in both industries should have.

“I wish there were a team of cultural advisors within the channels, because I continue to see novels that they record and there is no presence of what appears in TransMilenio, in El Mío or on the mass transport of Barranquilla,” warned Mauro Castillo, who in the middle of the interview was surprised to meet Serena Williams at the gala of the Oscars and more when she let him know her concept about the country.

“He said to me -Williams- 'Congratulations', and I said 'Thank you... yes, I come from Cali', and she said to me 'How is there an agro population in Colombia? ' And I answered 'Yes, of course, we are five million' [Laughter]. Imagine if a foreign film highlights that everyone with different skin tones sit at the same table, talk and share. This is different,” the singer said with amazement.

