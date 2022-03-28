Controversy over the proposal of the councilor and pastor of Bucaramanga that suggests' palotherapy 'as a method of defense

The Bucaramanga councillor and religious pastor, Jaime Andrés Beltrán, starred in a controversy on social networks over a publication that possibly incites the so-called 'paloterapia'.

Beltrán can be seen in the publication, commenting on a video where they beat what would presumably be a thief, while this is happening, Beltrán comments: “These are very strong images, but in the end it is a reflection of the people of Bumangués fed up, tired of seeing how they steal it, how they take things from them and how they attack them and nobody does anything. I don't agree with violence or aggression, but I do agree that as citizens we defend ourselves.”

The video was accompanied by a text in which the Councilman says that violence is wrong but leaves the doubt whether it is the way to follow justice in his own hands: “It is true, we must not advocate violence or aggression. But resigning oneself to being stabbed or shot is not an option for a society tired of crime doing what it wants. Do you support self-protection 'palotherapy'?” , trinated Jaime Beltrán on his official Twitter account.

Another triune that generated several comments was the one in which he stated that he is a religious figure who believes in life and not violence, but mentions two crimes committed by thieves, noting that in reality that is the real controversy: “Yes, I am a Christian Pastor, I defend life and compassion every day. The same one that the killers of Nickol Valentina and Edgar Manzano didn't have when they ended their lives by stealing them this year in Bogotá. The controversy is not palotherapy, but we are unprotected,” said Beltrán.

For their part, the authorities of Bucaramanga rejected such pronouncements, assuring that this type of violent reaction can have legal consequences, and they also pointed out that citizens must report, rather than confront such crimes as theft: “With such acts they could be prosecuted for the crimes of attempt for homicide and also for personal injury, there is no need to pay more violently,” said the mayor's office of Bucaramanga.

It is not to be underestimated the actions committed when citizens demand self-justice, a case recently happened in the municipality of Soacha, where his fingers were cut off and violently assaulted.

The community of the municipality of Soacha (Cundinamarca) is appalled by a self-handed justice case, as they assaulted an alleged thief to the point of cutting off several of his fingers and beating him until he lost an eye. The incident occurred in the Ciudad Verde sector, where several residents of the sector pursued the alleged thief, who was fleeing, but was hit. After catching him, a group of people beat him brutally.

The alleged offender had several fingers cut off from his hands and, due to the attack, he lost one of his eyes. When the authorities arrived at the site, the man was already on the ground, seriously injured. The inhabitants of that area reported that the lack of public lighting and the slow reaction of the police generate insecurity.

For its part, the Police rejected what happened and asked citizens not to take justice into their own hands, because such actions have consequences, because they can be prosecuted, for personal injury or even attempted murder or murder.

KEEP READING



