Who has been nominated 52 times for the Oscar

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th Oscars will be held, awards awarded by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences to the best of cinema in different categories, including “Best Film”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and “Best Director”. Since the first edition, many artists have been considered to receive the long-awaited golden statuette, but few have succeeded.

Several of them have even been contemplated on more than one occasion. Such is the case of John Williams, the renowned American composer who throughout his career in the medium has been nominated 52 times, setting a record that is far from being matched. Despite his steadfastness, he has won only five Oscars in his more than 60 year career for his extraordinary compositions.

The first time the musician was considered to receive the award was in 1968 in the category “Best Orchestration, Adaptation or Treatment” for his work done for Valley of the Dolls, a film starring Patty Duke, Barbara Parkins, Jacqueline Susann, Sharon Tate, Susan Hayward and Paul Burke. Unfortunately he didn't win.

The composer is 90 years old and more than 60 years old. Web archive

His name reappeared on the nominee lists in 1969 thanks to the compositions and arrangements he made for The Reivers (The Rascals or The Thievers) and Goodbye, Mr, Chips, the remembered romantic drama starring Greer Garson, Terry Kilburn and Robert Donat, the latter being the one who received a statuette for his interpretation.

It wasn't until 1972 when John Williams won his first Oscar for “Best Orchestration, Adaptation and Original Choir” for Fiddler on the Roof, a film that has transcended generations becoming an international film classic.

1973 was a great year for the American composer as he was nominated three times at the same award for his performance in Images, a horror film directed by Robert Altman, The Poseidon Adventure, starring Gene Hackman, and Tom Sawyer, based on Mark Twain's novel.

Between 1974 and 1975, he was nominated for the Cinderella Liberty soundtrack (Permission to Love Until Midnight) and for the song Nice to Be Around. It was also contemplated by the musical production of The Towering Inferno (Hell in the Tower) for which it won a BAFTA award.

Before the end of the 1970s, John Williams won two Oscars for the “Best Original Soundtrack” of Jaws (Shark) and Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Who doesn't remember the music that plays when a shark approaches or the dark environment that surrounds space? , both musical productions are the author's most recognized to the extent that they are considered masterpieces that left a mark on the history of cinema worldwide and marked an entire generation.

Over the next few years he composed soundtracks for Close Encounters of the King, Superman, Star Wars: Espidous V - The Empire Strikes Back, and Raiders of the Lost Ark (Indiana Jones and the Hunters of the Lost Ark).

John Williams at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando and his concert for the franchise's 40th anniversary

In 1983 she won her fourth Oscar in the same category for E.T. The Extraterrestrial, a science fiction film that shocked by telling the encounter between humanity and a mysterious one. It was starred by Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaugthor and directed by Steven Spielberg. That same year his song If we were in love competed for best original song, but did not win.

From 1984 to 1992 he made arrangements and compositions for Star Wars: episode VI - The Return of the Jedi, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Wild River, The Empire of the Sun, The Witches of Eastwick, A Stumble Called Love, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Born on July 4, My Poor angelito, JFK and the songs Somewhere in my memory and When you're alone, all considered in the annual awards of the Academy.

It was until 1994 that he won his fifth and, so far, last Oscar for the soundtrack of Schindler's list (Schindler's List), a film starring Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Embeth Davidtz. This award was the third that John Williams won by renowned director Steven Spielberg.

“Schindler's List” is one of the films that portrays the holocaust.

From 1996 to 2014, the composer was again nominated for the soundtracks of Nixon, Sabrina, Children of the Street, Friendship, Rescuing Private Ryan, Angela's Ashes, The Patriot, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Catch Me If You Can, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , Memoirs of a Geisha, Munich, The Adventures of Tintin, War Horse, Lincoln, The Book Thief, as well as for the song Moonlight.

From 2016 to 2020 he again starred in the nominations for the original soundtrack of Star Wars episodes VII, VII and IX.

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the unforgettable protagonists of the film saga “Harry Potter”. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/)

John Towner Williams was born on February 8, 1932 in New York, United States, he is currently 90 years old. He has excelled in the entertainment industry internationally as a composer, conductor, pianist and trombonist, as well as playing the clarinet and trumpet.

He showed an interest in music since he was a child, thanks to the influence of his father, who was a jazz-percussionist. During his youth, he was recruited into the United States Air Force where he played the military band and later ventured into the world of entertainment by composing for television.

