The mode of a cell phone so that a thief cannot manipulate it, this is how it is activated

Devices with Android operating system have various functions that improve the user experience, and among its features you can perform certain actions to activate anti-theft mode, an alternative which will help the user find their device in minutes, in case they become the victim of a criminal.

It is important to note that with the “anti-theft” mode, thieves will not be able to perform actions such as:

- Turn off the phone.

- Use mobile data.

- Use Wifi.

- Use the location.

- Turn on airplane mode, and more

To do this, you must first enter a security form, password or PIN that only the user of the device knows.

This is how to activate the anti-theft mode on an Android phone

- First, enter the Settings or Settings of the Android phone, which is located with the icon of a gear wheel or gear.

- Now, press the Lock screen section.

- Here access the Secure Lock Settings section and place the security pattern, password or PIN.

- Finally, activate the switches that say Lock with side key or Lock net and security. It is optional to turn on the Make pattern visible option.

Thief stealing an Android device. (photo: TV Azteca)

How to track and find an Android phone

- From a computer or any other smartphone enter your personal Gmail account and then click on the next link.

- Google Account will open and all devices where you registered your account.

- Press the model of the stolen cell phone. It is important that you have registered your Google (Gmail) account on this computer.

- Then, click on the Search for Device button.

- Google Maps will open and indicate where your mobile phone is located.

- When you are near the mobile phone, tap the Play Sound option.

Ready, that's how easy it is to locate an Android cell phone. The sound will play for five minutes; likewise, this ringtone will sound even if the mobile phone is in “silent” mode. If the offender wants to lower the volume, he won't be able to.

Anti-theft mode of an Android cell phone. (photo: Mag El Comercio)

Google on Android would let the history of the last 15 minutes clear

Soon Android users will have the opportunity to delete the last 15 minutes of Google's search history of the application, according to the technology company.

As reported by Google spokesman, Ned Adriance, in a statement for the specialized site The Verge, the company is implementing the feature, which will be available to all users shortly.

“We are currently rolling out this feature on the Google Android app and we expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the coming weeks,” he said. “We continue to explore ways to bring this useful feature to other surfaces,” he added.

According to the site that got the scoop, the feature was spotted by former editor in chief of XDA Developers, Mishaal Rahman, who said he received a clue about the feature's apparent implementation, and an editor at The Verge detected it on his phone.

Illustrative image of Android (Photo: EP)

To check and see if it is already available the site recommends opening the Google Android application, tapping on the profile picture and looking for the option “Delete the last 15 minutes”.

This feature had already arrived for iOS since July last year, so this is a novelty for Android users. At the time, Google said it would reach the Android version of the app later in 2021, but for some reason the update did not arrive.

At the moment it is also unclear whether Google plans to bring the feature to the desktop search engine. Last May the company did not specify which platforms it would be available on, and in July, Google only said that the feature would reach iOS and Android apps.

