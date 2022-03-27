The impressions left by the formula 'Fico'-Lara

The candidates for the presidency are in their bid to get better placed in the first round on April 29, this has led to the final definition of the formulas for the vice-presidency by the Historical Pact, Coalition Esperanza and finally the Team for Colombia, where Federico Gutiérrez made the admission of the former mayor official by Neiva Rodrigo Lara Sanchez.

Lara Sánchez, who is the son of the drug trafficker killed by the hand Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, ends up becoming one of the new ways in which 'Fico' wants to unite the center, the right and the extreme right, precisely one of the members of Uribism, who has indicated that he will openly support the candidate of the Team for Colombia, emphasized: “The message that Federico Gutiérrez sends when he chose Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, son of the murdered former Minister of Justice Rodrigo Lara Bonilla as his vice-presidential formula, is very powerful. It will be next to the victims, not next to the perpetrators as Gustavo Petro does,” said Congresswoman Margarita Restrepo.

Enrique Peñalosa, who was largely defeated by Gutiérrez in the consultation, said of Lara's entry into the political plan: “This simple and powerful message from Fico and Rodrigo Lara together: two Colombians who have worked well for their people without fuss or stridences, without useless left and right discussions, without messianic pretensions , without hatred, with love and commitment for Colombia”.

But one of the most striking reactions was that of Juan Manuel Galán, leader of the New Liberalism and who, like Peñaloza, lost the consultation in his respective coalition. Galán indicated that he was “burned” by Lara's decision, since according to him it could become important for the political party that wants to evoke the struggle of his parents, Lara and Galán, who died in the 1980s by the corrupt hand of drug trafficking.

“Yes, if I'm on fire and a lot. Not only because I admire Rodrigo Lara's human and intellectual qualities, but above all because I would like him to be with us in the New Liberalism... the one who most celebrates the announcement of Rodrigo Lara Sánchez as Federico Gutiérrez's vice-presidential formula today is undoubtedly Ernesto Macías”, Lara's political rival in Huila and who burned the Senate, said Juan Manuel Galán.

On the other hand, other comments that highlighted the work done by Lara throughout her political career and especially that of her father Lara Bonilla, killed by drug cartels; “A success of 'Fico' Gutiérrez in joining efforts with Rodrigo Lara, whom we remember for his good management as mayor of Neiva, how his formula vice-presidential. A man who represents the center and like his father, the fight against drug trafficking and the defense of legality,” said Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa.

And the fact is that the flattery offered by the impeccable political career of Lara Bonilla, a career that firmly fought against drug trafficking, that drug trafficking that fuels criminal structures such as the Envigado Office, a structure that managed to have a collaborator precisely in the mayor's office of 'Fico', to whom her son likes will be the vice-presidential formula.

On July 4, 2017, former Medellín Security Secretary Gustavo Villegas Restrepo was captured for his links with the Envigado Office, while he was in office during the administration of Federico Gutiérrez. The presidential candidate of the Team for Colombia coalition has on more than one occasion denied the allegations against his official.

In several interviews with the media, the former president of Antioquia has pointed out that this is not true. “Gustavo Villegas was captured for failing to report an extortion of 150.00 pesos of which his family business was the subject of. If anyone fought against Envigado's office, it was us. We captured more than 160 leaders of criminal gangs.”

According to statements delivered by Claudia Carrasquilla, Sectional Director of Prosecutors of Medellín to the media outlet Verdad Abierta in July 2017, Villegas Restrepo “is accused of handing inside information to feared organized crime leaders deprived of their liberty, especially Edison Rodolfo Rojas, alias' Pichi ', one of the last strong men of the so-called Envigado Office and who was captured in Panama in February 2013 by police authorities of that country.”

