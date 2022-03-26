What Diego Boneta said about replacing Carlos Rivera in “José el Soñador”

Carlos Rivera has positioned himself as one of the most important actors and singers in the Mexican industry. With appearances such as Simba in the play The Lion King, recently, the native of Tlaxcala is carrying out another important project in the musical theater: José el Soñador.

Thus, given the resounding success he has had and the affection he has won from the public, a new possibility seemed to reach Diego Boneta's ears.

During an interview with Ventaneando, the actor who starred in the series Luis Miguel confessed whether he would be willing to be part of the famous play that currently stars the performer of songs such as Remember Me, Return Me My Heart or Me Muero.

“I would love to do musical theater, we will have to find the right opportunity for times and such, but it's something I would love to do,” Boneta said about it.

The actor produced his first film (Photo: Paramount+)

In this way, although the actor was excited to be part of this world, he stressed that it would be difficult for him today, since he has many projects on the way.

“We just finished At Midnight, which is the first film I make with my production company Three friends with my sister, with my best friends it has been a super nice experience,” he said.

In addition to the above, the actor of soap operas such as Rebelde or Mission S.O.S declared that he was also at a very full moment in his life, since his relationship with Renata Notni was going better than ever.

It should be remembered that, on this point, the rumors surrounding Diego's romance have not stopped, since at the beginning of the year it began to be said that supposedly the wedding between the two lovebirds was on the doorstep.

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni on a trip (Photo: Instagram/ @diego)

It all started when it began to spread that Notni and Boneta were supposed to have gotten engaged during a vacation they had in New York. So the artist had to go out to mention that he didn't give any promise rings to his girlfriend.

It was during a media meeting in January 2022, when Boneta mentioned in front of the cameras of the program Venga la Alegría that it was not yet within his plans to reach the altar.

“No, what I can tell you is that I am very happy right now,” he said. The 31-year-old singer also took advantage of the microphones to ask his fans not to believe everything that is said about his person or his relationship.

The actor said he doesn't want to get married yet (Photo: Instagram/ @diego)

Although Diego Boneta and Renata Notni are not engaged, the interpreter said that he is very happy and more in love than ever. However, he mentioned that so far he has not thought about reaching the altar with the actress, but he did not rule out the possibility either. In addition, he noted that both prefer to enjoy their romance before taking the next step.

“I am very happy, in love. Right now we're focused on this moment. The moment something like this happens you will be the first to know [...] I am focused on this moment and then we will see what is coming,” he said.

The couple took up speculations about their alleged engagement with humor, as both the actor of The Rock Age and the actress of La vengeance de las Juanas laughed at the rumors instead of getting upset.

