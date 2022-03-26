Ninel Conde dropped the lawsuit against Giovanni Medina for moral damage

Giovanni Medina confirmed that Ninel Conde withdrew the lawsuit he filed against him for moral damage. This legal conflict began in June 2021 and had made progress, however, the singer decided that it will not continue so that there is peace between the two.

Last June Ninel Conde announced that she had sued Giovanni Medina, father of her son Emmanuel, because of statements that the businessman made against him in the media, as well as well as by constantly exposing children on social networks and magazines.

However, in the final stretch of the legal suit for the custody of her son, Ninel decided to drop the lawsuit so that there are no conflicts between her and her ex-partner now that they are both trying to live with Emmanuel, as Medina said in First Hand:

Giovanni Medina is currently taking care of Emmanuel, but he and Ninel are waiting to learn what custody will be like with the sentence (Photo: Instagram/ @giovannimedinam)

At the time, Conde's lawyers even stated that part of the lawsuit was due to the statements that the businessman made about the singer, his marriage to Larry Ramos and, recently, because he supported and possibly been an informant for journalist Anabel Hernández, who wrote in his research Emma and the other narco ladies Ninel's alleged relationship with capos.

However, Giovanni revealed that his ex-partner had told him that he sued him because he was “ill-advised”, but, like him, he sought peace between the two.

In addition, the businessman shared that there is no longer a mediator between the two, since the relationship has improved to the point where there are no more deals to be made, but they are waiting for the sentence to know what Emmanuel's custody will be like.

On the other hand, Medina confessed that the coexistence between Ninel and her son continues to be “cold”, but she hopes that soon there will be a good relationship between the two of them so that Emmanuel can have his two parents present.

Ninel Conde stopped seeing Emmanuel due to the pandemic and the problems that arose by Larry Ramos (Photo: Instagram/ @ninelconde)

“Nowadays, the coexistence has been a bit cold, it has to be created more that bond, but that happens precisely with coexistence. We must continue to encourage that; for my part, put the necessary conditions for this to happen,” said the businessman.

In February, the dancer also shared that she has tried to re-establish a good emotional bond with her son, however, she is aware that “the connection is totally broken”, since they had not been face-to-face for months, so there was nothing left but to continue to do everything possible to make the child feel comfortable with it. According to Medina, in the first reunion between mother and son there was no emotional moment for both of them, but neither was a moment of stress.

Ninel had also shared that, during the coexistence, a good atmosphere was maintained between the three of them and thanked the father of her son for not objecting to Emmanuel seeing her.

About Larry Ramos and the restraining order that Giovanni placed so that Ninel Conde's ex-partner does not approach Emmanuel, he assured that it is something that is “already there” and will continue to be there, although he does not worry because, currently, the Colombian is a fugitive from justice and could be arrested at any time.

KEEP READING: