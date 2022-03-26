Jorge Montoya to OAS observers: “If you want to watch the vacancia debate, turn on your TV”

The parliamentarian for Popular Renewal, Jorge Montoya, spoke out against observers from the United Nations American States (OAS) attend the Congress of the Republic to witness the debate on the motion of vacancy against President Pedro Castillo, which was will take place on the afternoon of Monday, March 28.

In this sense, the spokesman of the celestial party used his social networks to ironically express his rejection of OAS intervention in a commitment to which they are “unwanted.”

“I am addressing the OAS and its representatives who are trying to interfere in a strictly internal process of our Peruvian policy. If you want to watch the debate about the impending presidential vacancy, turn on your TV and put on the Congress channel or else you can watch it on the Internet as well. Refrain from asking to be invited where they are unwanted,” Montoya said on his Twitter account.

The congressman again lashed out at the OAS by reminding them that they did not intervene when they were asked to have a hearing in the context of complaints by alleged electoral fraud during the second round by Peru Libre. “They already had their moment when they were asked to be present and they refused,” he said.

MORE CONGRESSMEN AGAINST

Adriana Tudela — Congressman of Avanza Pais

Avanza País congresswoman Adriana Tudela lamented that the OAS “lends itself to a staging that seeks to delegitimize a constitutional process and intimidate national representation.”

“It is worrying that OAS officials are lending themselves to a staging that seeks to delegitimize a constitutional process and intimidate national representation. The debate and voting are public. Monday's session can be seen by anyone from anywhere in the world,” he wrote on his Twitter.

Alejandro Muñante — Congressman of Popular Renewal

The alternate spokesperson for Popular Renewal, Alejandro Muñante, commented that both the OAS and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) should not worry about Congress exercising “its legitimate right of political control.”

“We are sticking to the Constitution and the rules of Congress. We know they do it to demoralize the mood of the congressmen a little. It is a political strategy that we reject. If they're going to come, let them. We are not afraid of the OAS. We're not doing something wrong,” Muñante said on Canal N.

CONGRESSMEN IN FAVOR

Martha Moyano — People's Force Congressman

Moyano noted that it is a “right” of the Executive to invite OAS members to attend Monday's plenary session. However, he specified that the entry of the supervisors of this institution must first be approved by the president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva.

“It is a right that the Executive has and is asking Parliament to give it the facilities. It is a decision that will have to be made by the president of Congress. I understand that you will have to meet with the spokespersons to decide,” the legislator told the press.

Diego Bazán — Congressman of Avanza Pais

Bazán welcomed the fact that a group of OAS observers oversaw the congressional function while the presidential vacancy was debated and voted.

“One people's opinion is that I agree that observers from the OAS go, we must understand that this has already happened and it is also within his legitimate right to the president to request it. I expect OAS observers to truly do their job,” he told Exitosa.

KEEP READING







