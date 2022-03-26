Alejandro Marín asks for restraint in case Taylor Hawkins died from overdose

After the death of Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the band Foo Fighters, was confirmed, social networks talk about a possible cause of death and an overdose associated with drug use.

Given this, the renowned music journalist, Alejandro Marín, called the restraint and wrote on his Twitter account: “Now don't start blaming the country because Taylor died in Colombia if she died of an overdose, don't be so stupid.”

At the moment, it is known that SIJIN's laboratory and researchers are moving to the Casa Medina Hotel where the band is staying.

The band in a statement confirmed the death of the 50-year-old musician:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and unexpected loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. Their musical spirit and contagious laughter will live with us forever,” the Foo Fighters statement begins. “We send our condolences to his wife, children and relatives, and ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

In development...

