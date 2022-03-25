“That ball entered, the top line is rigged”, the statement of the creator of the VAR after the great controversy in Peru vs Uruguay

An authoritative word has just given its position on the VAR images shared by Conmebol regarding the controversial play in the last minutes of Peru vs Uruguay in Montevideo. Antonio Ibáñez de Alba, creator of the VAR, said that the ball entered completely and that the images shared by the South American organization are manipulated.

“All images are manipulable, unreliable and not true. In this punctual play it is seen that the goalkeeper takes the ball inside his own goal, however the top line is manipulated and they make it seem that the ball did not enter completely. Here there was manipulation and the ball did enter completely. As I repeat, images can be manipulated between 4 and 5 centimeters, something that the human eye does not see because it is not so fast ,” exclaimed the engineer who also worked at NASA at Radio Ovation.

In addition, he stated that if other technologies had been applied, everything would have been solved easier. “If there had been a chip in the goal line and on the ball, there would be no problem right now, but neither FIFA nor UEFA are interested in correcting these details because they just want to confuse them more and more. That ball came in, check that top line that is manipulated”, he finished.



