Challenge 'The Box': “The Chosen Gamma”, Beta remains on its goal to weaken one of the teams

A new cycle in the 'The Box' Challenge competition began this Thursday, in which the groups faced each other for keeping the entire cupboard to face the following challenges and two new members of some of the teams were sentenced to be the new bearers of the sentencing vests.

However, tempers were complicated moments before the teams met in the arena, but in those moments of anxiety and uncertainty a team managed to compose a new anthem to give themselves encouragement and morale, and thus deliver their best in the challenge.

“One morning in the city of the boxes, I woke up early thinking about competing... land, air or pool test or maybe contact My God what will it be? , we are fighting to fulfill our dreams to win the Challenge 2022″, sang the members of Gamma, who took as a basis the song 'Mi hermano y yo' by Los Hermanos Zuelta.

Gamma performed a song to motivate its members to give everything in each of the competitions of the third cycle. Taken from Canal Caracol live

For their part, Beto and Tarzán, members of Alpha, were trying to compose a rap for their team to sing before going out to each of the competitions in the pits.

“... I come to tell the story of a group, which one by one has won a place, with effort, dedication and dedication we are the Alpha at heart”, read the lyrics of the purple house.

The challenge was developed in the rainbow boxing in which the only existing rule is never to touch the floor, in which the challengers had to do the relays between 3 men and 3 women from each team. The first obstacle they overcame was to cross over hanging logs until they reached the suspended walls that they had to cross without crossing the floor.

Sentencing and Hunger Challenge Competition. Taken from Canal Caracol live

After that second part of the competition, they had to place themselves on platforms that gave way to a wooden cylinder that gave way to other metal structures on which stairs were located that gave rise to a new platform where they found a rope with two rings at each end.

Sentence and Hunger Challenge developed in the Box Arcoiris, a test of air and skill. Taken from Canal Caracol live

On that last platform there were also some weighted cubes and pins from which the rope and hoops were suspended, lowering them to a base on the floor and placing them in such a way that with the passage of each of the challengers a tower was formed. Once the location of the cube was completed, each participant returned to the start of the track to give way to their partner to perform the same actions.

And although in the first minutes of the challenge the teams were hand in hand in time, little by little Beta, who took first place and Omega in second place, were taking advantage of the other groups, leaving behind the challengers of Alpha and Gamma, who unfortunately lost the possibility of feeding again either for the next stages of the cycle.

Location of the cubes in the Judgment and Hunger Challenge. Taken from Canal Caracol live

“The secret of us is the confidence we have in each other, my teammates are all great athletes and when it comes to competing they always give their best no matter what...”, said Ceta, captain of the Beta house.

The disappointment was notable among the members of Gamma, who in addition to regretting again a loss of the benefit of the food, some blamed Emily for having lost time in positioning the cube in the first shift.

“If I dropped the bucket, don't get caught up in which hijuep*ta dropped the bucket, then whoever continues to put a candle on it, why are you stuck in the bucket, the bucket, it will be that there are no more companions behind me... it makes me very angry because I made that mistake or if we could not have won,” Emily said.

The power to sentence a man and a woman was the responsibility of Beta, who again lashed out at Gamma by choosing Skirla and Emily.

Skirla and Emily were the ones sentenced by the Beta team to wear the sentencing vest. Taken from Canal Caracol live

