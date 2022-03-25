CDMX and Edomex: how to pay fines for untimely verification and what are the costs

One of the most important procedures that motorists must carry out is that of vehicle verification, which must be carried out twice a year. In both Mexico City (CDMX) and the State of Mexico (Edomex), this procedure is not only part of the Revenue Law, but it is also a mechanism that was implemented to reduce and regulate pollution resulting from the circulation of cars, passenger transport, cargo transport and motorcycles.

Each car must follow a verification schedule according to its characteristics in order to keep the emission control tests in order. However, in the event that the car owner has not carried out this procedure in a timely manner, he may do so extemporaneously in both states.

The cost to carry out the mandatory verification once it has been concluded in CDMX is 1,924.40 pesos, while in Edomex the payment will be 1,792 pesos. In order to be able to pay the vehicle verification amount in the capital, you will need to perform the following procedure:

One of the most important procedures for motorists is vehicle verification (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

1. Access the website of the Secretariat of Administration and Finance (SAF) or at the following link: https://data.finanzas.cdmx.gob.mx/formato_lc/ambiente/50.

2. Select the make and model of the car. You will also have to enter the license plates.

3. After you have entered the data mentioned above, the website will generate a capture line specifying the amount of the payment and the validity of the payment.

4. Choose the option of “Online payment”

5. Provide a phone number and email

6. Select what type of card you are going to make the payment with and enter your bank account details

7. Execute the payment and print the voucher

If you want to make the payment in person, you will need to select the option “Payment at banks and multi-format self-service stores”. A payment format will automatically be downloaded to your device, print it and make the payment at one of the participating establishments.

In the case of Edomex, motorists must enter the Electronic Single Window or the following link: https://sfpya.edomexico.gob.mx/recaudacion/index.jsp?opcion=61. Subsequently, these steps will have to be followed:

1. Enter in the State Environmental Payment Form the following vehicle owner details: Federal Taxpayer Register (RFC) or Unique Population Registration Key (CURP), postal code, full name, model, series and license plate, as it appears on the traffic card.

Payment for late verifications can be made online or at participating banks and stores (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

2. Print the universal payment format

3. Make payment at authorized establishments

4. Go to the verificentro and request vehicle verification, presenting universal payment format, original proof of fine payment and circulation card

It should be recalled that, during the following months, Sedema established that the calendar will be distributed as follows for both states:

- April and May: green rubber, with the last numeric digit of the 1 or 2 circulation plate.

- May and June: blue rubber, with the last numeric digit of the circulation plate 9 or 0.

The price of this procedure will be 585 pesos in Mexico City. For its part, the costs for verifications in the Edomex will be as follows:

1. Doble Cero (00): 896 pesos, which corresponds to 10 A

2. Cero (0): 448 pesos, equivalent to 10 A

3. Type 1 and 2: 358 pesos, corresponding to four UMA

