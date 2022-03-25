Ana Carrasco 3.0

Oscar Maya Belchi Madrid, 25 Mar Ana Carrasco was a pioneer as the first woman to win a motorcycle world championship. Now, four years later, it returns to Moto3 and reinvents itself off the tracks. The Murcian pilot and her environment have moved to the digital world to increase her income. To monetize her 402,000 followers on social networks and lead the women's sports non-fungible token (NFT) project, her challenges when getting off the bike. This month, Carrasco released its collection of NFTs so that its followers can digitally save a memory of the pilot and opt for exclusive benefits. The offer consists of a trading card with a historical photo of Ana and another with the representation of her helmet; in addition to being able to access a meeting with her or passes to live her careers from the box, among other advantages. According to her environment to EFE, in the first week more than half of the 50 available shares were already sold in an action with which she opens a new section of the company 'Dorsal 11', which I created to help athletes like her in marketing and communication. Her short-term goal, with the brand 'Dorsal 11 Fanatics' is to establish a market for women's sports NFTs to lead the growth of this sector among her peers from any discipline. “The goal is to make them easy to create, in 3 clicks, and bring this technology closer to our followers to facilitate interaction with them,” says Carrasco. “I am sure that this initiative will help us to take women's sport to a higher level, being able to reach more endemic audiences. Not only in the women's categories, from sports in general”, he added. A marketing of the 21st century to continue growing in a digital world in which the pilot has always trusted. What's more, in the long run look at the metaverse. “We don't want it to stay in a simple photo or chrome. We want to merge the real world with the digital one. That in the future thanks to these NFTs whoever buys them can wear Ana's helmet in the metaverse, for example,” said Eliseo Escámez, co-founder and CEO of 'Dorsal 11', to EFE. The return of the Murcian rider has made her adapt to another motorcycle and another line of business. In this digital aspect, she was the first Spanish athlete to join the company Horizm, a tool that values her digital assets; she counts followers, assets, and helps her monetize them. Every post that Ana Carrasco makes on any of her social networks, in which she has 402,000 followers, comments and interaction is measured to establish the value of the pilot's brand. What is worth sporting is decreed by the chronometer on the track, digitally measured by Horizm, which has its customers, among others, Real Madrid and Chelsea, rivals in the Champions League quarterfinals. In Spain, Real Sociedad and Ponferradina also have their services. An Ana Carrasco who at the end of 2020 set out to break barriers in another sector. The one about e-sports. Since October of that year, she has been a strategic advisor to the 'eSports' team at UCAM. “The 'eSports' have many similarities to motorcycling, such as relying on sponsorship and competing through machines. It is a sport that is mainly with male athletes, and there Ana has a great experience in breaking barriers,” said Pablo Rosique, director of sports at the university. Several fronts and all in the digital world to expand their line of business and make their return to the motorcycling world championship a successful adventure on the motorcycle and off the bike. CHIEF 1011880 omb/og