The UN passed a resolution calling for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine: which countries voted against

Names of countries are seen on the screen as the voting starts during a special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The UN General Assembly again called on Thursday for the “immediate cessation” of Russia's hostilities in Ukraine, as well as “all attacks on civilians and civilian targets”, in the second resolution in less than a month, which is not binding.

With 140 votes in favor, 5 against (Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus) and 38 abstentions, the international community overwhelmingly approved this new resolution submitted by Ukraine, and promoted by Mexico and France, on the “humanitarian consequences of Russian aggression”, which in less than a month caused the displacement of 10 million people, 3.5 million of them refugees abroad, half children.

Through his spokesman, UN Secretary General António Guterres stressed the importance of members of the organization adopting a humanitarian resolution, but above all that they do so by showing unity.

This result shows that the international community's rejection of Russia's invasion of Ukrainian territory is almost similar to that demonstrated last March 2, when the resolution was adopted that “deplored” Russian aggression and called for its immediate cessation.

The results of the vote are seen on screen during a special session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, United States, on March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

On the other hand, the UN Security Council on Wednesday rejected a resolution proposed by Russia on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, a text that Western powers denounced as a cynical attempt to cover up their aggression against the neighbouring country.

Moscow suffered a clear diplomatic defeat, as only China supported its initiative, while the other thirteen members of the Security Council abstained en bloc. Thus, the resolution fell far short of the nine votes needed to move forward and prevented countries like the United States from having to use its right of veto to block it.

The Russian text called, among other things, for respect for “humanitarian principles”, condemned attacks against civilians and called for a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine, but did not mention at any time the reasons for the crisis in the country, that is, the Russian invasion.

Meeting of the United Nations Security Council, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, United States, March 23, 2022.

“It is truly unacceptable that Russia has the courage to present a resolution calling on the international community to resolve a humanitarian crisis that only Russia has created,” said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who accused Moscow of trying to use the UN to cover its actions.

“If Russia is so concerned about civilians, there is only one thing to do: stop its offensive and withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” added French representative Nicolas de Rivière.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

