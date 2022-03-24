The luxurious watch of almost 600 thousand pesos with the Alejandro Speitzer posed with Iker Casillas

Alejandro Speitzer began his acting career at a very young age on Televisa, when he made soap operas such as Rayito de Luz or Amy the girl with the blue backpack. However, over the years his career has risen to such a level that he took an international leap and is currently rubbing shoulders with great international celebrities .

On this occasion, the Mexican went to Rome, Italy, as he is an ambassador of the Bvlgari brand and during the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Octo collection he met renowned celebrities such as former footballer Iker Casillas, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, among others .

It was through his Instagram that Speitzer surprised his followers, not only by posing with a Spanish goalkeeper, but his luxurious outfit left more than one Internet user with their mouths open.

The Mexican posed with Iker Casillas (Photo: Instagram @alejandrospeitzer)

In the series of photographs shared by the protagonist of Oscuro Deseo, he can be seen wearing a navy Boss suit, white shirt shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes and plain pants.

Despite the elegance of the ensemble, the Bvlgari watch of the Octo Finissimo Skeleton model was the one that completely stole the attention, as its details with architectural elegance made the Alexander stand out.

It should be noted that this piece costs approximately 569 thousand 607 pesos, it is a limited edition, so there are only 180 in stock and it is made of black ceramic material. In addition, it measures 40 millimeters in diameter and the shape of the case is octagonal. One of the highlights of this watch is that it allows the vision of the inner workings, is water resistant to 30 meters and has openwork counters with red outline.

The watch is limited edition (Photo: Instagram @Bulgari)

But that's not where Speitzer's outfit ended, as he posed with other accessories. In the shared publication you can see the actor with a ring also from Bvlgari of the B.zero1 model, which costs 41 thousand 100 pesos.

This jewel features two 18K rose gold bands with matte black ceramic and the design is inspired by the Roman Colosseum. It is classified as a unisex piece that seeks to transcend conventions and genres.

Before the images, users did not take long to react and sent all kinds of messages of support to the Mexican.

The ring can be obtained in the online store (Photo: Instagram @Bulgari)

“How barbaric”, “we can die in peace”, “how beautiful”, “I love you”, were some of the mentions he received.

It is worth remembering that in 2021, Alejandro Speitzer joined the list of the most beautiful celebrities worldwide. The actor was equated with stars such as Harry Styles, Henry Cavil and Timothée Chalamet. This year, Speitzer was the only Mexican representative in The 100 most handsome faces.

The top was organized by TC Candler magazine. The positions are awarded according to the public vote, in addition data from other media outlets were recapitulated. The model was also placed in 79th position, beating personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zac Efron, Mario Casas and musician Pablo Alborán.

The list was unveiled through the magazine's YouTube channel. In addition to mentioning their number in the famous top, it also stood out if they had been considered in previous editions, Speitzer appeared for two consecutive years.

