Profile of stage 4 of the Vuelta a Catalunya 2022, key day for Nairo and Higuita

Stage 4 of the Spanish competition will be the most important day to achieve a position in the general standings, distancing direct rivals as far as possible. That will be what the two Colombians will have to do if they want to win the race title next Sunday, the day the race ends.

For this day it is expected that there will be a great battle in the mountain. so having the gregarious and as many men as possible at the top to control the lot will be important to on the one hand to bring order to the rivals and on the other hand to save as much energy as possible for the end.

Nairo had a good performance the day before, arriving in third place of the stage just behind Ben O' Connor of Ag2r Citröen who won the fraction and Spaniard Juan Ayuso of the UAE Team Emirates.

This would suggest that the boyacense is in great condition for this day, being one of the favorites according to statistics collected by some Twitter accounts dedicated to generating predictions about cycling competitions.

Among the statistics, in the top 20 are Esteban Chaves of EF Education EasyPost and Sergio Higuita from Bora Hansgrohe, who could also surprise at the end of the day, as they have also been seen in good conditions on the mountain.

Especially the national road champion Sergio Higuita, because last day he entered with the same time as Nairo Quintana in 4th position, beating other rivals to get that same place in the overall standings.

For this day the terrain will not be easy at all, runners will have to be very attentive to all the movements of their rivals, but in addition to that, they must be careful on descents that become quite complicated,

The route will run from La Seu d'Urgell and Boí Taüll over 166.7 km of route where the peloton will have to overcome three first-class mountain passes and two intermediate sprints distributed throughout the profile of the Catalan competition.

The Colombians start as favorites in stage 4 of the Vuelta a Catalunya 2022. Image taken from ProCyclingStats

The end would be among a small group of runners, although it could happen that the finish benefits a runner to arrive alone. It will not be an explosive closure, so a sprint between climbers could be ruled out.

Other favorites for this mountainous day would be Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers, Joao Almeida of UEA Team Emirates, Iván Ramiro Sosa of the Movistar Team who has been in the race helping his leader Alejandro Valverde who could also be an optional winner for this queen stage.

No doubt the Colombians will be fighting this Thursday, so the broadcast of the stage through RCN television, the only channel authorized to present the Spanish round, will be unmissable.

Meanwhile, the following days will also have a high level of complexity, as the terrain proposes everything and knowing how to pass those routes to stay among the best of the race when you arrive in Barcelona, will be the high price that will be charged when you win or be ahead today.

