Twitter already allows creating GIFs from the iOS operating system

The Twitter app for iOS wants to make it easier for people to share their own GIFs. The latest version of the app now allows you to animate with your camera without having to leave the social network. Undoubtedly, loyal users are faced with an add-on that is not revolutionary, but it is presented as very useful.

It should be remembered that GIFs have become a very popular reaction method on Twitter. They can be used both in our tweets, in replies or when citing third-party posts. In fact, the platform allows you to choose animations from a large catalog, but it wants to go a little further.

Twitter knows that in many cases there will be no better way for people to express themselves than through their own GIFs, and that is why it has decided to integrate the option of creating them on iOS. And best of all, it's a very simple process.

How can you create a GIF on Twitter

As published through Twitter Support, to animate you simply have to tap the camera icon and access the GIF option, which is displayed next to traditional video capture and recording.

Once created, the user can preview it to verify that the final result is the desired one; if so, it can be inserted directly into the tweet or reply. Otherwise and if you are not convinced with the final version, it can be done again.

Twitter keeps adding features to the app

With the advent of creating GIFs from iOS, Twitter takes a new step forward in integrating new features into its mobile applications. However, it is not known when this particular functionality will appear in the version for Android devices; but there is no need to worry, it is very likely that there will be more news soon.

Recently, the social network has been integrating other functions to improve the user experience a step further. In February, for example, the extension of the “Dislike” button was announced; it allows you to opt out of responses to our tweets, in the best Reddit style, so that Twitter knows that they may be found offensive or that the user does not like.

The idea is that it acts as feedback between users and the platform, rather than a mode of interaction between people. For the latter, it should be borne in mind that the company is working on implementing different types of responses, such as those used on Facebook.

'Dislike' button on Twitter. (photo: WWWhat's New)

Another feature that was recently released on Twitter is one that allows you to trim clips up to 30 seconds long from recorded whitespace. Just like creating GIFs, it's limited to iOS app users, at least for now.

“The social network has presented this novelty that, for the time being, is only available to “some iOS users”, as announced by one of the spokespersons for Twitter, J Joseph J. Núñez, in a statement to the media outlet The Verge.

It is also important to mention that the social network has had a reversal of changes in the Timeline (Timeline) after negative user reviews. For this reason, Twitter has allowed us to re-select the classic chronological mode, after trying to divide the main screen into two: one with the tweets sorted by algorithm and the other with the most recent posts.

KEEP READING