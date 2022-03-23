The truth behind the project of Eugenio Derbez and “El Chavo del 8″: this was the reunion

After Eugenio Derbez raised suspicions about his mysterious project where he would have the special participation of Chavo del 8, one of the most memorable characters of Roberto Gómez Bolaños Chespirito, he finally shared what the truth is. Contrary to what many speculated, he will not direct the bioseries of the renowned actor, but he reunited with him.

In recent days, the creator of XHDBZ became a social media trend by sharing a series of images he took from a recording set, where you could see an actor dressed as the boy who stole the heart of all of Latin America with his notions. Because he did not share details about the turn of the project, speculation began to be made about the possibility that it was Chespirito's bioseries.

This is how the days went by and a week ago he announced that it would be next March 24 when he would launch the audiovisual producer. However, during the morning of this Wednesday he surprised his Instagram followers with the announcement, the material is now available.

(Screenshot: @ederbez /Instagram)

“Hey, I've been reading all your comments about the last project I uploaded with El Chavo del 8 [...] but the truth is that I can't stand it anymore, I want to tell you, I don't want you to wait any longer, so go see it now,” he said.

The protagonist of No Returns are accepted shared the league latinocomotu.com, where the expected reunion could finally be seen, but it was not what the public expected, it was all about an advertisement for a pay television platform with a presence in Mexico. However, in the video you can enjoy a brief interaction between El Chavito and the actor.

The scene takes place in the living room of a house where Eugenio Derbez appears resting in an armchair in front of the television. With control in hand, the 60-year-old performer was watching an episode of Chavo del 8 when from one moment to another, the character breaks the third wall and not only talks to him, he leaves the monitor.

Viewers saw the “Chavito” again (Photo: Instagram/ @ederbez)

“Eugenio, do you still see me as when you were a child? ”, asks the friend of Popis, the Chilindrina and Kiko. Quickly, Derbez rejoins the seat surprised to see the character of his childhood in front of him, off television: “Chavo?... Of course, all my life, you have always accompanied me,” he replied.

