Superfinanciera would give the green light to Gilinski group's increased participation in the third bid for Sura and Nutresa

A month after the announcement made by the Gilinski group about the third public acquisition offer of shares (takeover) by Sura and Nutresa, companies of the Antioquian Business Group, in the next few hours the Financial Superintendency would hand over the concept that would allow the former to increase its stake by 30.8 percent in Nutresa and of 31.5 percent of Sura.

According to specialist Andrés Moreno Jaramillo, (Twitter @andresmania), Gilinski would buy an estimate of $1.17 billion pesos in Sura's third opa; while for Nutresa, the figure for shares would be $2.73 billion pesos.

In the version of EL TIEMPO, the Superfinanciera is studying the additional requirements requested from the Vallecaucano conglomerate to proceed with the third takeover bid, so it is expected that, after receiving the latest responses to the Gilinski group, to give the green light to the increase in participation in Antioquia companies.

This concept will allow the Colombian Stock Exchange to open operations with the publication of takeover notices and to reactivate securities — suspended for 18 days — for negotiation between buyers and shareholders.

It should be recalled that the Gilinskis began this process since November 2021, during which time the Sura board of directors twice rejected the takeover bid promoted by Vallecaucano businessmen.

However, the bid for the acquisition of minority shares, at prices that reached $40,000 per paper, was one of the most important economic episodes in recent years in the stock market field.

Gilinski Group had the approval of the Financial Superintendency to acquire these shares last January and subsequently submitted the guarantee to appropriate Sura's shareholding component.

It is noteworthy that with the second takeover bid, the Gilinski Group achieved a historic event by changing the composition of the Antioquia Business Group (GEA), obtaining a 33.05% stake in Sura and 30.81% in Nutresa on the boards of directors of both companies.

In addition, another strategic move of the Vallecaucano conglomerate was to join the board of directors of Nutresa at an event held in Medellín.

Gilinski, to tablecloths in Nutresa

This is how the corporate body of the company belonging to the GEA was formed: the patrimonial members are Gabriel Gilinski, Gonzalo Pérez, president of Grupo Sura; Jorge Mario Velásquez, president of Grupo Argos; and Juana Francisca Llano, president of Suramericana.

On the other hand, the independent members are made up of Ricardo Fandiño de la Calle, who currently works as head of Banking, Finance and Capital Markets at the Gomez Pinzón Zuleta law firm.

The remaining members were proposed by quorum: Jaime Alberto Palacio and Maximiliano Londoño Arango.

In statements collected by SEMANA, a publication in which the Gilinskis have a majority shareholder, Jaime Gilinski, expressed his appreciation to Carlos Ignacio Gallego, president of Nutresa. The businessman indicated that it was time to continue quality work to produce greater added value to the company: “We will be with you pushing in the same way. We are here to continue to support, to continue to grow, to provide ideas, with experience, to make this company, not only the great company it is today, but one with a much more promising future”.

