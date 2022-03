Poland's counter-espionage services, ABW, announced on Wednesday that they identified 45 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage.

“The internal security agency drafted a list of 45 people working in Poland under the pretext of conducting diplomatic activities [...] [and] who, in fact, are engaged in espionage activity against Poland,” Stanislaw Zaryn, ABW spokesman, told the press.

