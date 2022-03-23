Colombia vs Bolivia: the measures announced by the authorities for the match in Barranquilla

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Peru - Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia - January 28, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Key match in Barranquilla. The Colombia National Team will face Bolivia on the penultimate date of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers and does so under circumstances that are unknown to many. The bad timing of the team, the doubts left by Reinaldo Rueda, the poor performance and the few options available to qualify, add to the general annoyance that there is about the team in the Atlantic capital after the 0-1 defeat to Peru in the last match played at Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez.

Despite this, it is expected that people will once again massively accompany the Colombian National Team in what will be the last official match in Barranquilla in 2022. The situation at the sports level is not the best, however, players, managers and fans cling to the miracle of qualifying to be able to go to the World Cup event that will be held in December in Qatar.

It is important to remember that FIFA sanctioned four areas of the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla and these will not be able to count on fans, this due to what happened on the last date when, after falling with Peru, some people insulted and threw objects at the players and coaching staff. The sanctioned areas are located in the north and south stands.

This may interest you: Colombia has not won on the penultimate day of qualifying since 2001: this is the picture

On the other hand, the Mayor's Office of Barranquilla confirmed that the city is ready for the match that will be played this Thursday, March 24 at 6.30 p.m. The authorities said that party attendees must comply 100% with strict biosafety protocols, and all those over 18 years of age will be required to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination schedule. The vaccination card will be requested in physical or digital form.

The doors of the stadium will open at 2:30 p.m. to the public and to the authorized grandstands, and the Unified Command Post will be at 1:30 p.m., and will be made up of delegates from the district secretariats of Government, Urban Control and Public Space, Health, Sports and Traffic and Road Safety, as well as the Office of Risk Management, Security and Coexistence Office and Office of Inspections and Police Stations, Personería, Ombudsman's Office, Firefighters, Red Cross and Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla.

For the match, there will be three security rings, 10 entrance filters, which will facilitate access to the Colombian National Team fans, plus more than 400 logisticians will be providing their services around the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez stadium.

“Our commitment is to have the necessary reaction protocols to ensure public order. We intend to offer a great sporting show and provide all possible support to our National Team, with the necessary guarantees for Barranquilleros and visitors,” said Jennifer Villarreal, district secretary.

The Mayor's Office of Barranquilla also confirmed that in a work articulated between, “the Office for Security and Citizen Coexistence and the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla, the football event will be attended by 1,500 uniformed personnel for security in the Metropolitano stadium and its surroundings, distributed in three rings of security”. In addition, “traffic controls will be deployed on the main roads of the city. In addition, the fleet of 15 drones and the Falcon helicopter will be deployed for aerial surveillance.”

“In addition, traffic controls will be deployed on the main roads of the city. In addition, the fleet of 15 drones and the Falcon helicopter will be deployed for aerial surveillance (...) take into account the recommendations of the authorities to live the football party in peace. We must maintain self-care, notify the police in case of any situation that jeopardizes tranquility inside and outside the stadium, be respectful of differences and exhaust the avenues of dialogue to resolve possible conflicts,” said Nelson Patron Pérez, head of the Office for Security and Citizen Coexistence.

You can also read: “It hasn't worked well”: former Colombia player criticized Reinaldo Rueda

- Use of masks in crowded spaces for people with basic diseases, physical distancing

- Permanent hand washing and disinfection

- Individual responsibility and self-care for all citizens

- People who are undergoing specialized medical treatment, do not suspend it.

- Hypertensive patients do not expose themselves too long to the sun.

- Permanently hydrate.

- Wear cool and comfortable clothes.

- It is not recommended for pregnant women to attend this type of event.

- Do not carry children with your arms or under 5 years old.

- In the event of any accident, locate medical care personnel.

- Take into account the recommendations of health personnel.

KEEP READING: