One or two wheels? : how does the curious bicycle that rides on an infinity symbol work

Creators always see an idea where few can see it. Since 1880, when the current bicycle was invented that replaced the bicycle, the one with a large front wheel on which the power of pedaling was made and a small rear wheel, there were no major changes in the most basic and simple mobility on wheels of humans.

Probably the latest innovation in this two-wheeled means of transport has been the adoption of the electric motor in recent years , which does not replace the cyclist, but assists him in times of effort thanks to the electric energy obtained by his regenerator linked to the pedals themselves.

But a single-wheeled bicycle doesn't seem to be logical. First because of its name, where “bi” is representative of two, and then because if it is a single-wheeled vehicle, that is, a unicycle, rather than a means of transport, it is a vehicle for acrobatics, which is what they are commonly used for. This is where the creator, the innovator, appears. The one who saw in the symbol of infinity, a possibility of thinking of a completely disruptive bicycle.

Henrich shows the model built in scale with 3D printer

The owner of the idea is German and his name is Stephan Henrich. What he imagined a bicycle that does not have a circular wheel, not two, but an eight as a way to move thanks to pedaling. And his name, of course, is Infinity.

For Henrich, the Infinity bike is situated between robotics and architecture, his two specialties. It is a vehicle that moves thanks to a single element, which at the same time allows it to have all-wheel drive. The popular bicycle is rear-wheel drive. The bike from before 1880 was front-wheel drive. The Infinity, being a single wheel with two points of contact with the ground, is a four-wheel drive.

The project began 12 years ago as an idea to be developed. After many calculations and redesigns, it seems that the time has come to be exhibited in scale, through a model built with 3D printers. The interesting thing, and it is a fundamental part of the propulsion system that Henrich has created, is that this wheel has no lightning, and inside it, through a chain, the driving force generated by pedaling is transmitted , although it could also be that of an electric motor.

On the plate of the pedals there is action on the chain, which occupies the entire interior of the wheel in the form of eight or infinity

“This mono-tire is driven by a central chainring, where it meshes with the pedals by means of a chain, and which gets its strength aided by an eight-speed gear system,” said the German inventor.

The Infinity bike is ideal for flat and smooth surfaces, because of its concept, taking it on uneven terrain could cause it to lose rigidity in those areas where the mono-rim has no connection with mechanics. In addition, these areas of the wheels work as a shock absorber or a kind of suspension to make the ride more comfortable.

What no one understands and is a bit mysterious in truth, is how Henrich, his only infinity-shaped wheel, will have direction. Will it be elastic? Will it have a central pivot? Its creator assures that it bends perfectly in both directions, and that the time will come to unveil the mystery. At first glance, it doesn't seem like an easy task.

