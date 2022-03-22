Motojorros shot him, defended himself with stones and prevented his car from being stolen

The Buenos Aires town of Ciudad Evita, part of La Matanza, was the scene of a dramatic sequence that narrowly ends in tragedy: a neighbor defended himself with stones against two motorjets that were shot when he was about to get home and prevented his car from being stolen. The victim was unharmed and the pair of criminals escaped.

The episode, which was recorded by a neighborhood security camera, occurred on Saturday at 8:30pm on Calle El Maitén al 200 . There, a 64-year-old man, aboard his black Peugeot 208 car, was approached by two criminals seconds after he got out of the vehicle. The victim, as you see in the images, wanted to open the trunk when he was suddenly surprised by the motorjets.

His reaction was immediate. Almost without thinking, he threw the keys to the vehicle towards the middle of the block and went out to run at full speed. The criminal pointed the gun at him, turned around and went straight to the street to look for the keys and thus realize the only objective they had: to take the vehicle.

However, the criminals' plans were thwarted by the unexpected and reckless attitude of the neighbor, who took some stones from the floor and began to throw them at one of the robbers. At that moment, seeing the victim's defense, the motojet shot him. The video even shows the flash of the gun, but fortunately, the shot did not hit the 64-year-old man .

At that point, the owner of the vehicle was not willing to let them take his Peugeot 208 and continued to throw stones at the criminals. His plan worked. The thief realized that the assault took longer than planned in the middle of the stones and decided to escape without carrying out the robbery. He got on the motorcycle where his accomplice was waiting for him and both fled in an unknown direction, albeit with the keys to the car.

The incident, published by the agency Télam, was described as robbery by the prosecutor's office on duty, while officers from the 3rd Police Station in Ciudad Evita -where the complaint was made- continue their tasks to identify the criminals.

More violent insecurity in La Matanza

On Wednesday of last week, Sebastián Ramírez, a 33-year-old delivery man living in Adrogué, was ambushed by three criminals in the massacre town of Lomas del Mirador and stabbed to death when he wanted to defend himself against the assault.

Around 20.30, Ramirez arrived at the scene. He got out of the vehicle and prepared to make the delivery. At that moment the worst happened: the three men threatened him with a knife to steal from him, he defended himself and one of them stuck his blade twice in his chest. As can be seen in a video released hours after the incident, the young man, badly injured, walked away from the suspects and fell to the ground a few meters later.

After the attack, the killers entered his vehicle, took out his wallet, cell phone and escaped. Meanwhile, Ramirez remained lying on the corner of Colon and Salcedo, on the border with Villa Las Antenas, until witnesses notified 911. Everything was recorded on a security camera in the area.

When the officers of Police Station No. 4 on the scene arrived at the scene, they found that the victim was lying on the floor and had already died as a result of the two knives. The investigation was carried out by the prosecutor Gastón Duplaá, in charge of the Functional Unit for the Instruction of Homicide of La Matanza. According to what the investigators told Infobae, the main hypothesis at this time points to a crime of robbery.

Therefore, the case is classified as attempted aggravated robbery and criminis causa homicide, that is, killing to conceal another crime, which provides for a sentence of life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, in Ciudad Evita, a 66-year-old woman was the victim of a fierce assault when she was about to enter a shop: an armed criminal approached her when she was walking on the sidewalk and tried to take her wallet away.

As the victim resisted, he threw her on the floor and shot her point-blank in one of her legs. The violent sequence, which lasted no more than a minute, was recorded by several of the security cameras on the block.

Police sources confirmed to Infobae that the attack occurred on March 9 just before seven o'clock in the afternoon on 1200 El Benteveo street, almost on the corner with El Matorro. So far the victim came aboard his car to buy flowers. This is a commercial area with constant traffic of people, but the criminal didn't care. As can be seen in the footage, the young man, with his face uncovered, faced her head-on with the gun, grabbed her neck and tried to remove her belongings.

The woman's first reaction was to resist and hold on to her wallet. The thief threw her on the floor and continued to pull the woman's belongings. He dragged her about five meters until they were located in front of a hardware store. At that moment the worst happened. The young man, dressed in a dark jacket, jeans and white sneakers, shot him point-blank in the right leg. The victim kept his wallet despite everything and it was there that the criminal took out his car keys and tried to escape. At that time he did so and fled in an unknown direction.

However, a week later the police managed to arrest the suspect in the robbery of the retiree. He was a 17-year-old teenager, residing in the Esperanza neighborhood of Esteban Echeverría. According to information from police sources, Agents of the Technical Operational Cabinet (GTO) of the Eastern 3rd Police Station of Ciudad Evita captured him in Camino de la Rivera at 100, in that town in the South of the Conurbano and was accompanied by his father to the police station.

The detained teenager was linked to a case of homicide criminis cause and aggravated robbery and attempted injuries. The case was taken over by the prosecutor Marcelo Diomede, of the Functional Instruction Unit No. 5 of La Matanza.

